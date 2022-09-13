Bride Rovers produced the most emphatic win of an exciting weekend's hurling

EVEN the vagaries of the Irish weather couldn’t detract from a memorable weekend’s hurling in the CO-OP Superstores sponsored championships at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

It ranged from Newtownshandrum’s gutsy win over Glen Rovers in perfection conditions on Friday evening to Blackrock’s steady nerves in the penalty shoot-out success against Imokilly in PSHC.

Sandwiched in between were contrasting victories for the Rovers, Bride and Courcey, in the SAHC and St Finbarr’s edging Douglas in a tight affair in the top tier.

Even the dramatic deluge on Sunday morning, after someone forgot to turn off the taps, didn’t impact because the surface at headquarters showed the benefit of a wise investment to shore up against the rain.

The most compelling performance of the quintet came from the Rathcormac club, whose 4-24 to 2-11 rout of Cloyne left no room for debate.

It was 0-4 to 0-3 after 10 minutes, but Bride surged 16 points clear at the interval after putting on a devastating burst, outscoring their east Cork rivals by 3-9 to 0-3.

Goals from Brian Roche (2) and fellow tormentor, Cillian Tobin, effectively ended the game as a contest.

“We certainly didn’t expect to be as one-sided, but I must say we had an outstanding first-half display against a bit of a wind,” said selector Liam Barry afterwards.

“The lads just worked their socks off and that was from number one to 15, pressurising every ball and then playing it intelligently.

“We moved the ball down the channels because Cloyne had Paudie O’Sullivan back as a sweeper so we had to be smart and that’s how the goals came.

“We had such a threat in Brian Roche and Cillian Tobin inside so to come in at half-time 3-13 to 0-6 was just unbelievable.

“At the same time we knew it would be very hard to maintain that kind of form in the second-half especially after putting so much energy into it.

“We just asked them to keep it going as much as possible because we knew Cloyne would come back at us as they had nothing to lose at that stage.

“And still this is what the lads have trained for all year.” At one stage, Bride swept 21 points ahead before Cloyne hit back with a couple of cracking Michael Cahill goals.

“They would be of slight concern. I thought our defence was well on the top in the first-half, but we allowed Cloyne create chanced in the second-half.

“It meant our goalkeeper Cian Hogan had to pulled a few saves and I would put that down to us losing concentration a bit.

“Clearly, that’s something we’re going to have to fix for the semi-final.”

Bride’s razor-sharp attack once again came up trumps, Roche and Tobin combining for 3-3, Adam Walsh 1-5, Conleith Ryan 0-4, William Finnegan 0-3 and Ronan O’Connell 0-2.

“It’s fantastic and we had 10 different scorers, including all six forwards, so you couldn’t ask for more.

“The game opened up a bit more, when they were down to 14 men and we were able to tick off some points.

“The fourth goal was the icing on the game then.”

Bride’s semi-final opponents had to be Fr O’Neill’s in a repeat of the same stage meeting last season, when O’Neill’s won by three points before losing to Kanturk in the final.

Courcey Rovers and O’Neill’s couldn’t meet in the semi-final after playing each other in the group stage so Courceys now play Fermoy in the other semi-final.

Conditions couldn’t have been better and Bride took full advantage with swift delivery of the ball.

“It’s a fantastic venue with an amazing surface and we were lucky to get good weather, as well.

“It was ideal for hurling and definitely suited our style.

“It was almost a replica of last year’s game against Blarney, when we played exceptional hurling, as well.

“We need to produce that again in the semi-final.” Roche didn’t see out the game after suffering a slight leg injury near the end.

“We didn’t want to risk him because he’s such a key member of the team and it was more precautionary than anything else. Brian should be fine for the next day,” Barry concluded.