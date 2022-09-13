Authority ensures his bid to retain the Senior Draghunt title is still on track

ANOTHER win for Authority in the Shanakiel Harriers Senior draghunt at Kilbrittain ensures his bid to retain the Senior title is still on track following another dynamic turn of speed on the finish.

The winner trailed the leader Slievemish Spring by 32 points a month ago and all looked lost but three wins on the belt has now set the scene for a grandstand conclusion at the All Ireland draghunt on Sunday September 25 at Watergrasshill.

If Authority manages to win the Blue Riband draghunt he will tie for the title in what would be one of the greatest comebacks in the sports history.

On this occasion he easily accounted for the Aaron Freyne Clogheen trained Jamie’s Gem with the Andrew O’Callaghan Mayfield trained Midday Charmer securing third ticket.

For the winning trainer John O’Callaghan it was another welcome win in his bid to retain the title.

“I take it from week to week and the Senior All-Ireland has that added bonus for my kennel and I know my hound will give it his best shot,” said John O’Callaghan.

In the Senior Maiden draghunt there was joy for seven year old Kilanetig Lad of the IHT when he crossed the tape ahead of the Michael John Buckley Clogheen trained Mermaid.

Sean and Joe Hennessy of the IHT with Kilanetig Lad winner of the Shanakiel Harriers Senior Maiden draghunt at Kilbrittain.

The Donie Duggan trained Dublin Pike Lass filled third place with Maxine Silver from the host club crowned Senior Maiden champion that gave trainer Kieran Kearney a championship double having won the Puppy equivalent with Kilbrittain Girl.

Sean T of Griffin United is certainly in superb form as he made it back to back wins in the Puppy grade with another superb display at Kilbrittain.

The one guarantee you get from Shanakiel Harriers when they host their metings is good open clean running and on this occasion the finish was also top class.

When the hounds showed on the finish Sean T had a slender lead but on the race to the tape he showed his class to win from the Martin Wall consistent Mayfield hound Wolfe Tone Lass.

Sally’s Girl of Northern Hunt has had a great season for the Stephen and Kyle Quillligan of Northern Hunt and she ran another fine draghunt to fill third ticket.

The All Ireland Senior draghunt will be hosted at Ballinspittle next weekend and for the winning trainers Sean and John O’Sullivan their charge has come into form at the right time of the season with the big one on the horizon.

Results Kilbrittain Senior:

1. Authority (Northern Hunt); 2. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen); 3. Midday Charmer (Mayfield); 4. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 5. Eden Lad (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 6. Jamie’s Lady (Clogheen).

Senior Maiden:

1. Kilanetig Lad (IHT); 2. Mermaid (Clogheen); 3. Dublin Pike Lass (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 4. Zola (Clogheen); 5. Max (IHT); 6. High Maintenance (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers).

Puppy:

1. Sean T (Griffin United); 2. Wolfe Tone Lass (Mayfield); 3. Sally’s Girl (Northern Hunt); 4. Diamond (IHT); 5. Magic’s Beauty (Mayfield); 6. Penny’s Girl (IHT).

Veteran:

1. Magic’s Lad (Mayfield); 2. Misty Jack (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers).

Northern Hunt Senior: 1.

Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 2. Samantha’s Rose (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 3. Jamie’s Lady (Clogheen); 4. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen); 5. Captain James (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Eden Lad (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers).

Senior Maiden:

1. Maxine Silver (Shaankiel Harriers); 2. Mermaid (Clogheen); 3. Zola (Clogheen); 4. Rock on Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Mrs Briggs (IHT); 6. Prince Reece (IHT).