First three break course record at Lombardstown Five miler

A GOOD class line-up for the Lombardstown five-mile race put the men’s course record in jeopardy and so it proved as the first three – Evan Fitzgerald, Niall Shanahan and Paul Moloney- all finished inside the previous best of 26:32 set by Anthony Mannix in 2019.

Fitzgerald, of the Clonmel club, continued his excellent season which commenced when winning the National Intermediate C-C at Castlelyons back in February with a four-second victory over Shanahan (An Bru) with Moloney from Mallow taking third in 25:30.

Two West Limerick runners, Niall O’Callaghan and Karl Lenihan, took fourth and fifth spots in respective times of 26:48 and 26:56.

Only five years in the sport, 21-year-old Fitzgerald is son of John Fitzgerald who competed in the marathon for Ireland at the 1990 European Championships. That same year. he recorded his fastest time of 2:16:32 when finishing second in the national championships in his home town of Clonmel.

“It was a real good honest race,” said the Lombardstown winner. “There was a brilliant battle between Niall, Paul and myself and it came down to a sprint finish and I just the nod over Niall. I love racing both of them; they are two really honest racers and two lovely fellows.”

Carol Finn from nearby Castlemagner had set the women’s record of 30:21 three years ago but on this occasion the Leevale athlete was happy to just do enough to win. Her time of 32:08 gave her a 17-second margin over Linda O’Connor from Carrigaline. Lisa Dempsey-Finn from the Mallow club took third place in 34:29.

Conditions were ideal on the evening, unlike the torrential rain that fell on the last occasion the race took place in 2019.

There was a fine turnout of over 170 competitors and the whole event was excellently organised by Mount Hilary AC in conjunction with Lombardstown Community Council.

RESULTS

Men 1 E Fitzgrald (Clonmel) 25:18; 2 N Shanahan (An Bru, M40) 25:20; 3 P Moloney (Mallow, M40) 25:30; 4 N O’Callaghan (West Limerick, M40) 26:48; 5 K Lenihan (West Limerick, M45) 26:56; 6 P Fitzgerald (Limerick, M40) 27:18.

M45: 2 T O’Connor (Riocht) 28:18; 3 A Davis (Leevale) 28:34.

M50: 1 C Sheehan (Mallow) 32:20; 2 M Naughton (unatt) 34:15; 3 DJ O’Sullivan (Mount Hillary) 35:41.

M55: 1 S Madigan (unatt) 29:20; 2 K Twomey (unatt) 33:15; 3 S O’Keeffe (Doneraile) 35:01.

M60: 1 L Lynch (Donoughmore) 33:26; 2 D Carroll (Eagle) 38:31.

M65: 1 K Quilligan (Mallow) 40:56; 2 J Walshe (RRC) 46:14; 3 M Riordan (unatt) 46:52.

Women 1 C Finn (Leevale) 32:08; 2 L O’Connor (unatt, F45) 32:25; 3 L Dempsey-Finn (Mallow, F45) 34:29; 4 G Murphy (Star of the Laune) 34:35; 5 M Buckley (Donoughmore, F55) 34:50; 6 E O’Keeffe (Doneraile, F55) 34:56.

F35: 1 D Quilter (Millstreet) 38:07; 2 C Carmody (Millstreet) 40:22; 3 A Wright (Mallow) 42:41.

F40: 1 D Walsh (Bweeng TB) 39:14; 2 E O’Sullivan (Mount Hillary) 41:03; 3 A Lyne (Kanturk RR) 44:01.

F45: 3 C Buckley (Mount Hillary) 39:18.

F50: 1 O Nolan (Dromahane RR) 38:38; 2 C Ring (Mount Hillary) 44:19; 3 J Bowen (Mallow) 44:29.

F55: 3 K Harrington-Buckley (St Finbarrs) 41:11.

F65: 1 E Twohig (Mount Hillary) 48:30.