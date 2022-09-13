First three break course record at Lombardstown Five miler

A GOOD class line-up for the Lombardstown five-mile race put the men’s course record in jeopardy and so it proved as the first three – Evan Fitzgerald, Niall Shanahan and Paul Moloney- all finished inside the previous best of 26:32 set by Anthony Mannix in 2019.
Fitzgerald, of the Clonmel club, continued his excellent season which commenced when winning the National Intermediate C-C at Castlelyons back in February with a four-second victory over Shanahan (An Bru) with Moloney from Mallow taking third in 25:30.
Two West Limerick runners, Niall O’Callaghan and Karl Lenihan, took fourth and fifth spots in respective times of 26:48 and 26:56.
Only five years in the sport, 21-year-old Fitzgerald is son of John Fitzgerald who competed in the marathon for Ireland at the 1990 European Championships. That same year. he recorded his fastest time of 2:16:32 when finishing second in the national championships in his home town of Clonmel.
“It was a real good honest race,” said the Lombardstown winner. “There was a brilliant battle between Niall, Paul and myself and it came down to a sprint finish and I just the nod over Niall. I love racing both of them; they are two really honest racers and two lovely fellows.”
Carol Finn from nearby Castlemagner had set the women’s record of 30:21 three years ago but on this occasion the Leevale athlete was happy to just do enough to win. Her time of 32:08 gave her a 17-second margin over Linda O’Connor from Carrigaline. Lisa Dempsey-Finn from the Mallow club took third place in 34:29.
Conditions were ideal on the evening, unlike the torrential rain that fell on the last occasion the race took place in 2019.
There was a fine turnout of over 170 competitors and the whole event was excellently organised by Mount Hilary AC in conjunction with Lombardstown Community Council.