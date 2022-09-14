Wed, 14 Sep, 2022 - 09:03

Dramatic Banteer comeback earns extra time reprieve in Duhallow JAHC semi final

Denis Roche sets up a Banteer attack aganst Kilbrin in the E Tarrant & Sons Skoda Dealer Duhallow JAHC semi final in Kanturk. Picture John Tarrant

John Tarrant

Banteer 4-21

Kilbrin 4-21 (aet) 

BANTEER drew on all their instincts for survival with two late goals in extra time helped secure a draw with Kilbrin in a dramatic E Tarrant & Sons Skoda Dealer Duhallow JAHC semi-final at Kanturk.

Trailing by six points near the end of extra time, Banteer summoned up trademark defiance to perform a spirited revival, taking encouragement from a goal by centre back Richard O'Connor to cut the leeway to two. Kilbrin looked to weather the storm from a follow up pointed free by Shane Crowley.

However Banteer failed to be shaken off, from the restart to Crowley's point, they won a free 30mtr out at an angle and despite a massive wall of Kilbrin players defending somehow Luke Philpott threaded the ball to the net.

At the end of a marathon encounter, fading light didn't allow for a penalty shoot out to determine a winner, .From a real cliffhanger, Kilbrin may be disappointed by the manner in which they were caught on the line yet Banteer deserved another chance for their marvellous contribution to a riveting encounter.

The sides traded early points before Banteer took a hold of the game, helped by a Denis Roche goal. Kilbrin answered from points to Jamie Harrington and William Heffernan only for Banteer to reply with a second green flag from Philpott.

However Kilbrin received a lift once Niall Field netted to cut the leeway 2-8 to 1-9 at half time. Indeed Kilbrin ruled the roost on the restart, goals from Heffernan and Liam Daly pushed the men in blue five to the good.

Back came Banteer with a run of points before the first installment of drama surfaced, Kilbrin behind by two deep into injury time saw Field net for the lead. However Philpott answered with an equalising Banteer point in the 69th min, all square at 2-18 to 4-12.

Kilbrin looked superior in extra time, Banteer needed inspiration, provided by O'Connor and particularly Philpott to breach a congested wall of Kilbrin defenders to earn another day out after a nail biting tussle.

Scorers for Banteer: L Philpott 2-9 (1-7f), D Roche 1-5 (0-2f), R O'Connor 1-0, K Tarrant 0-2, D Murphy 0-2, T Sexton, B Withers, A Coughlan 0-1 each.

Kilbrin: N Field 2-4, S Crowley 0-8 (0-6f), W Heffernan 1-4, L Daly 1-1, J Harrington, R King, S O'Reilly, E Sheahan 0-1 each.

BANTEER K Roche; B Withers, M Kearney, C Coughlan; A Coughlan, R O'Connor, J McAulliffe; C Shine, D Kearney; D McAulliffe, K Tarrant, T Sexton; D Roche, L Philpott, D Murphy. 

Subs. K Sexton for B Withers, E O'Brien for R O'Connor, O'Connor for D Kearney.

KILBRIN: E O'Riordan; D Daly, E Sheahan, M Field; R King, C King, B O'Sullivan; C Buttimer, J Harrington; T O’Brien, N Field, S O'Reilly; R Heffernan, W Hefferan, S Crowley. 

Subs. L Daly for R Heffernan, B O'Mahony for T O'Brien.

Referee: M Sheehan (Liscarroll).

