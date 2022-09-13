Clare's Louis Mulqueen learning about the Rockies hurling tradition

IT was almost three full hours after throw-in when a relieved Louis Mulqueen emerged from Páirc Uí Chaoimh following Blackrock’s Premier SHC dramatic penalty shootout, in which they prevailed 3-0.

The Clare native and Rockies boss revealed the penalty takers took the responsibility upon themselves.

“We never even thought of practising penalties. We heard on Friday night it would go to penalties but you are saying full time, extra-time, surely it will be decided.

“We just said, the best five, put your hands up. The players decided and I put them into order. I got the first three out of four right but number two just missed.

“Gavin Connolly made three great saves. We have a goalkeeping coach called Ger Lombard who works with Gavin and the other two goalies.

"You can see the work he is doing. And Gavin is super confident. He loves a show, and he got a show. It is phenomenal to save three penalties. Just to have the concentration to focus. He was up for it. He loved it. He got a yellow card as well, I think he clipped the other goalie in the middle of the shootout before he was going into goal, a little confrontation.”

Imokilly's Jack Leahy is knocked over the sideline by Blackrock's Cathal Cormack during the Co-Op Superstores Premier SHC quarter-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Reflecting on the mammoth battle, he said he never lost faith.

For a neutral, I would say, it was a good game of hurling. An exciting game of hurling. From a management point of view, heart-thumping.

"I wouldn’t say the first half was the best hurling, but as the game wore on, it was point for point. One team went ahead, the other pulled it back. And then going to a penalty shootout was the spectators' dream, but not the manager’s dream.

HONESTY

“I still stand over we are not playing our best hurling, the hurling I would like to see and I am being honest about that. But I am seeing in the two or three games we have won, spirit and heart. And I am seeing the Rockies tradition of not wanting to lose.

"That is a big thing for me. You can put hurling into people with training but you can’t put heart and spirit. Like the Charleville game two weeks ago, we were down eight points. Today we were down six.

“We are always capable of opening up a goal.

Blackrock's Robbie Cotter celebrates the equalising goal against Imokilly. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

"But Imokilly got a few great scores from the sides. Some of the scores, they couldn’t miss. They are very skillful players. And they took scores and you would be saying is it their day.

“When Robbie (Cotter) and Shane (O’Keeffe) got our goals, you could see at that stage, these lads were keeping calm. Not panicking is a big thing. If you can stay calm, you play the right ball. Having said, there were a few things that were not good. Things we shouldn’t have done, like giving away the ball for the 65 (to force penalties).

“We were playing a superb team. We couldn’t put them down. It took a penalty shootout to separate us."