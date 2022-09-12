Mon, 12 Sep, 2022 - 07:40

Cork Camogie: Sarsfields in total control against Newcestown

Sars remain strong contenders for the SE Systems Senior Championship
Sarsfields' Amy McNamara clears her lines under pressure from Cloughduv's Rachel Hurley. Picture: David Keane.

Mary Newman

Sarsfields 3-19 Newcestown 1-5

SARSFIELDS took control of this SE Systems Senior Championship clash in Ballincollig from the start on an excellent playing surface despite the torrential rain that had fallen earlier in the day.

All over the pitch, they had players who were capable of picking off scores and they fired them over from the off with Kaitlin Sheehan on target three minutes in with a well-struck point that gave them a lead they held to the finish.

The lightning speed and pace of their inside line caused the Newcestown defence huge problems from the throw-in.

Ella Woods had them two in front before Ciara O’Sullivan opened the Newcestown account on seven minutes with a point but they had to wait until the 28th minute before they raised the next white flag as in between Sarsfields picked off scores from all angles.

Holly Herlihy struck for the first of the Sarsfields goals after nine minutes and when Saoirse Desmond got inside the Newcestown defence for a second Sars goal three minutes later Newcestown had a mountain to climb.

With Maria Kenneally doing huge work and driving Newcestown forward they battled on but their inside line were getting nothing from a strong Sarsfields defence who were first to every ball.

Maeve Lynch had a Newcestown point on 26 minutes but when the unmarked Herlihy collected Molly Lynch’s long puck-out she finished for the third goal.

At the interval, Sarsfields were full value for their 3-10 to 0-2 lead.

Newcestown dug deep in the second half and they worked hard to try and get into the game, twice the sides swapped points before Orla Barrett finished well to the net for a Newcestown goal.

Sarsfields continued to win battles all over the pitch with Woods, Claire Mullins, Cliona Lynch and Herlihy piling on the pressure as they picked off points Sarsfields ran out winners.

Scorers for Sarsfields: H Herlihy 2-3, C Lynch 0-3 (0-2 f), S Desmond 1-1, K Sheehan, E Woods (0-2 f) 0-3 each, L Allen, O Mullins, C Mullins 0-2 each.

Newcestown: C O’Sullivan 0-4 (0-2 f), O Barrett 1-0, M Lynch 0-1.

SARSFIELDS: M Lynch; E Casey, E murphy, T Elliott; A Mc Namara, A Fitzgerald, M Mullins; C Mullins, C Lynch; E Woods, L Allen, K Sheehan; O Mullins, H Herlihy, S Desmond.

NEWCESTOWN: O Dineen; L Jennings, A O’ Donovan, S Kelleher; A Wilson, G Ryan, M Kenneally; M O’ Donovan, R Hallahan; A Sheehan, C O’ Sullivan, C Aherne; O Barrett, M Lynch, A M O’ Sullivan.

Subs: C Kingston for A Sheehan (h-t), A Buckley for S Kelleher (h-t), K Hannon for O Barrett (inj 52).

Referee: Diarmuid Kirwin (Éire Óg).

