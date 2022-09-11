Briege Corkery hits 1-2 as Cloughduv seal camogie quarter-final place

Cloughduv 1-13 Ballygarvan 2-8

CLOUGHDUV were leaving nothing to chance by ensuring they took all three points in the SE Systems Senior Camogie clash in Castle Road on Sunday evening.

They finished their group on nine points after three wins from four and head into the quarter-finals.

Cloughduv led from the second minute but had to fight all the way to hold onto their lead after a tremendous battle with Ballygarvan.

Leading by six at halftime, Ballygarvan outscored Cloughduv in the second by four as both sides left it all out on the pitch.

After a day of torrential rain, the pitch was a little soggy but otherwise, conditions were favourable to both teams with no wind or downpours.

Cloughduv were the better side in the opening thirty minutes, their teamwork evidently improved over the course of the championship with some good moves. They led 0-4 to 0-1 after 10 minutes, after having a couple of goal chances cleared off Ballygarvan’s line.

Ballygarvan made sporadic attacks, but Cloughduv’s defence was up to the task with Laura Buttimer leading. With Niamh McNabola, Rachel Hurley and Lisa Lynch causing problems up the flanks, Ballygarvan defensively were also coping well, led by Ellen O’Regan and Susan O’Donovan.

Cloughduv, despite a few wides, were keeping the scoreboard ticking over and led by seven points to three on 21 minutes.

Then two minutes of high activity with a goal at either end. Briege Corkery got the first for Cloughduv before a rocket from Tara Crowley ricocheted off the back post and raised the green flag. Cloughduv responded with two further points from Laura Bateman and a Lisa Lynch free.

Six points looked a comfortable enough lead considering the tight battle. But the sides swapped points before Michaela Buckley gave a massive kick into Ballygarvan’s comeback as she hit the net. It was tit for tat, Ciara O’Leary pulling off a couple of fine saves for Cloughduv.

Amy Sheppard’s halftime introduction was a big plus. Buckley hit a mighty point as Ballygarvan kept chasing but it wasn’t enough and Cloughduv advanced.

Scorers for Cloughduv: B Corkery 1-2, L Lynch 0-4 (0-3 f), N McNabola 0-3, L Bateman 0-2, R Hurley, A Sheppard 0-1 each.

Ballygarvan: M Buckley 1-1, T Crowley 1-0, C Kelly 0-2 (0-1 f), M Kelleher 0-2, C O’Leary 0-2 (0-1 f, 0-1 45) I O’Regan 0-1.

CLOUGHDUV: C O’Leary; A Buckley, L Buttimer, A Corkery; L Bateman, C Hughes, M Twomey; A Barry Murphy, A Kelleher; R Hurley, M Corkery, N McNabola; N O’Leary, B Corkery, L Lynch.

Subs: A Sheppard for N O’Leary (h-t), C Sheppard for L Bateman (56).

BALLYGARVAN: S Ahern; S O’Donovan, S Lyons, E Casey; E O’Regan, C O’Leary, K Dorney; I O’Regan, T Crowley; M Kelleher, C Kelly, M Buckley; L Kiely, J Sheehy, L Casey.

Referee: John Horgan, Gleann na Laoi.