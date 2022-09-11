Cork Camogie: Saoirse McCarthy goal separates Courcey Rovers from the Glen

Courcey Rovers 1-12 Glen Rovers 0-12

A SAOIRSE McCARTHY goal on 47 minutes separated the sides in this SE Systems Senior Championship clash in Cloughduv on Saturday.

The Cork senior finished a rebound after a point-blank save from excellent Glen Rovers keeper Lisa O'Riordan to give Courcey's a four-point lead at a key stage of an entertaining game.

A close opening half saw Glen Rovers leading by three at the short whistle after they had made the better start with points from Emma Akinkoluli and Meaghan Martin.

They were pegged back by Courceys who had it all square on eight minutes with points from Eimear O'Reilly and Fiona Keating.

As the sides teased each other out it was nip and tuck. Aishling Wallace and Saoirse McCarthy scored as it remained deadlocked at the end of the opening quarter.

Again the sides swapped points with Emma Murphy and Jacinta Crowley converting frees.

Glen Rovers hit a purple patch and with three points in a row, Emma Murphy with a 45 and a free and an Akinkoluli score from play as they kept their momentum up.

At the other end, the Glen defence had to absorb huge Courcey pressure and they were always dangerous on the break. Keating narrowed the gap with a point but Glen Rovers' Katie Walsh had the final say in the half as she struck a long-ranger between the posts to give the city side an 0-8 to 0-5 lead.

Courceys took the game by the scruff of the neck on the restart with three Jacinta Crowley 45s and a free to slip ahead.

Lydia Cunningham narrowed the gap with a Glen point but Crowley again replied.

Then came the key moment with McCarthy finishing to the net followed by Keating 45 or a five-point lead with eight minutes remaining.

Glen Rovers upped the pace in search of something to save the game.

Glen Rovers' Aisling Wallace races past Courcey Rovers' Orla Twomey. Picture: David Keane.

Denise Luby converted a free and a point from Sarah Murphy had the margin back to three. Winning the puck-out, Glen pressed again with Luby sending over another free.

Strong Courcey defending kept the Glen at bay. Substitute Linda Collins sent over a fine score to open a three-point lead again entering injury time.

Again the Glen tore downfield, winning a free with Luby going for goal and the Courceys rearguard clearing.

Scorers for Courcey Rovers: J Crowley 0-5 (0-3 45, 0-2 f), F Keating 0-4 (0-1 45), S McCarthy 1-1, E O'Reilly, L Collins 0-1 each.

Glen Rovers: E Murphy 0-3 (0-2 f, 0-1 45), E Akinkoluli 0-2, D Luby 0-2 f, M Martin, A Wallace, K Walsh, L Cunningham, S Murphy 0-1 each.

COURCEY ROVERS: S O'Reilly (c); G O'Reilly, G Hannon, A Hannon; O Twomey, A Moloney, A O'Reilly; J Crowley, E O'Reilly; E Maguire, C O’Neill, L Collins; F Keating, E O'Reilly, S McCarthy.

Subs: L Collins for C O'Neill (h-t), AM Collins for E O'Reilly (56), L Crowley for L Collins (60).

GLEN ROVERS: L O'Riordan; C Martin, K Falvey, A O'Rourke; T McCarthy, L O'Sullivan, E O'Meara; L Cunningham (c), E Murphy; E Akinkoluli, K Walsh, A Wallace; N O'Riordan, N O'Brien, M Martin.

Subs: S Murphy for M Martin (47), D Luby for N O'Brien (50), I O'Meara for N O'Riordan (62).

Referee: Gerard Ahern (Cloughduv).