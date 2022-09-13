PIHC: Big-game experience standing to Castlemartyr

CASTLEMARTYR are making a habit of coming out on the right side of championship games.

Since the advent of the round-robin format in Cork, the East Cork side – who were in the Lower Intermediate Hurling Championship at the beginning of 2020 – have now played 14 matches, winning 13 of them with the group-stage defeat to Kilworth this year the only reversal. Even that was a mere setback, as wins over Ballinhassig and now Carrigaline have brought them to the semi-final stage of the third-tier championship.

A 1-17 to 0-18 victory in Cobh on Saturday set up an East Cork derby meeting with Castlelyons in the last four.

Billy McGann’s goal around the three-quarter mark was crucial while Mike Kelly and Joe Stack scored three points and manager Séamus Lawton was in no doubt that his side had come through a tough battle.

“It was right to the end,” he said.

“Carrigaline, we knew, are a very good side, an experienced side, they’re up at this grade a lot longer than we are and it showed.

“We got the lucky break with the goal and we came out the right side of the result.

The goal was the turning point, it gave us a big, big lift and we tacked on a few points after that then.

“They came back at us again and it was nip and tuck for a long time.”

At half-time, the sides were level at 0-8 each, Castlemartyr having played into a strong wind, but Carrigaline began the second half well and led until the goal.

“We were very happy at half-time,” Lawton said.

“You’d have settled for that before the game, down a few points after playing against the wind, so it was a nice way to be going in. The only thing is then you have to go out and do it in the second half. You can get a bit lazy.”

However, with such valuable experienced banked as the lower IHC and then IAHC titles were claimed, Castlemartyr had the wherewithal to see it out. Looking ahead to the semi-final, Lawton is hoping that the squad stay injury-free as they negotiate other commitments.

“This was our 14th game in the last few years across the different championships,” he said, “and it definitely stood to us when the pressure came on.

“The footballers are out now next week, a first East Cork final in 31 years. You’re praying there’ll be no injuries and the same with lads involved with Imokilly.

“It’s a bit of a lottery, to be honest, but what can you do only go with it and be happy to be involved.”