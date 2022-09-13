Tue, 13 Sep, 2022 - 09:22

PIHC: Big-game experience standing to Castlemartyr

Castlelyons up next in all-East Cork semi-final tie with Ballinhassig and Inniscarra on the other side of the draw
PIHC: Big-game experience standing to Castlemartyr

Ciarán Joyce of Castlemartyr battles Carrigaline's David Drake in Saturday's Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier IHC semi-final in Cobh. Picture: Dan Linehan

Denis Hurley

CASTLEMARTYR are making a habit of coming out on the right side of championship games.

Since the advent of the round-robin format in Cork, the East Cork side – who were in the Lower Intermediate Hurling Championship at the beginning of 2020 – have now played 14 matches, winning 13 of them with the group-stage defeat to Kilworth this year the only reversal. Even that was a mere setback, as wins over Ballinhassig and now Carrigaline have brought them to the semi-final stage of the third-tier championship.

A 1-17 to 0-18 victory in Cobh on Saturday set up an East Cork derby meeting with Castlelyons in the last four.

Billy McGann’s goal around the three-quarter mark was crucial while Mike Kelly and Joe Stack scored three points and manager Séamus Lawton was in no doubt that his side had come through a tough battle.

“It was right to the end,” he said.

“Carrigaline, we knew, are a very good side, an experienced side, they’re up at this grade a lot longer than we are and it showed.

“We got the lucky break with the goal and we came out the right side of the result.

The goal was the turning point, it gave us a big, big lift and we tacked on a few points after that then.

“They came back at us again and it was nip and tuck for a long time.”

At half-time, the sides were level at 0-8 each, Castlemartyr having played into a strong wind, but Carrigaline began the second half well and led until the goal.

“We were very happy at half-time,” Lawton said.

“You’d have settled for that before the game, down a few points after playing against the wind, so it was a nice way to be going in. The only thing is then you have to go out and do it in the second half. You can get a bit lazy.”

However, with such valuable experienced banked as the lower IHC and then IAHC titles were claimed, Castlemartyr had the wherewithal to see it out. Looking ahead to the semi-final, Lawton is hoping that the squad stay injury-free as they negotiate other commitments.

“This was our 14th game in the last few years across the different championships,” he said, “and it definitely stood to us when the pressure came on.

“The footballers are out now next week, a first East Cork final in 31 years. You’re praying there’ll be no injuries and the same with lads involved with Imokilly.

“It’s a bit of a lottery, to be honest, but what can you do only go with it and be happy to be involved.”

Read More

PIHC: Castlemartyr into semi-finals with win over Carrigaline

More in this section

Gary Spike O'Sullivan is one of the best boxers Cork has ever produced Gary Spike O'Sullivan is one of the best boxers Cork has ever produced
Cobh Ramblers do Cork City a huge favour by drawing with Galway United Cobh Ramblers do Cork City a huge favour by drawing with Galway United
Cork City close in on First Division title after late, late winner in Waterford Cork City close in on First Division title after late, late winner in Waterford
cork gaa
Sweden v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier

Ireland could face Scotland at Hampden in World Cup qualifier

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more