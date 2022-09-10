Colin Healy hails Cork City players: They give everything to the jersey every time

IT doesn't get better than a 95th-minute winner!

Cork City manager Colin Healy understandably praised the character of his players after they secured all three points in dramatic fashion against their Munster rivals Waterford on Friday night.

In doing so, City took total control of the First Division title race. With Galway United drawing at Cobh Ramblers, the Rebel Army are 10 points clear with four games left.

Galway have a game in hand and host City next Friday but promotion back to the top flight is within City's grasp.

Waterford, down to 10 men, equalised in the 90th minute at the RSC only for Ruairi Keating's penalty to decide it.

"It was a crazy night," said Healy. "A massive three points for us. What can I say? We showed great character to get back in the game. I do think you have to give credit to Waterford. When they went down to 10 men, they were probably a better team and they caused us a few problems.

"However, I must give credit to our players again that they never gave up and they never do, and they have been fantastic all season.

“It goes back to having good character. They never give up.

"We got the penalty at the end and Keats puts the ball in the net. It is a massive win for us."

Cork City's Ruairi Keating holds his nerve from the penalty spot. Picture: Patrick Browne

DELIGHTED

The whole squad were buzzing after.

“The mood is fantastic in the dressing room, as it always is. We are all delighted.

"It has been like that all the time though. We have got some good characters in that dressing room. We have got good lads. Sometimes when results don’t go for us; then we have good staff to pull the lads up and get them focused again."

Healy felt their work-rate was incredible.

"From David Harrington right up to Cian Murphy. From our defenders right up to our centre-forwards, Keats and that. It’s a credit to them. It is a credit to them. They work so hard.

We just ask the players when they go out on the pitch that they give everything for the jersey. Give everything for the team, and that's what they did. They were magnificent."

And next up it's Galway.

"We will go again. We have a massive game against Galway and we get ready for that."

One sour note for City on the night was the injury to Josh Honohan, replaced by Jonas Hakkenin in the 20th minute.

“I think he went over on his ankle. We will have to have a look at him. He will get a bit of treatment.

"Jonas Hakkinen came in and he was outstanding. Jonas for us has been brilliant all year. I left him out of the team for the last two or three games but he trains very well and is always ready to come into the team, and he was brilliant. They are the type of players you want. Ones that are ready to do the job when they are needed."