Sean Mac an tSaoi fires Valley Rovers into Rebel Óg Premier 1 Minor Football final

Valley Rovers 1-9 Bishopstown 0-11

VALLEY Rovers are through to the Rebel Óg Premier 1 MFC final after their win over Bishopstown at the Mardyke.

In a game that was tight all through a goal was going to be a crucial score and with two minutes to go Sean Mac an tSaoi pounced on a mistake by the Bishopstown to raise the game’s only green flag to put his side through to the decider.

Mac an tSaoi never lets his side down and once again he had an outstanding game for Valleys who bounced back from their loss in the hurling semi-final last week to reach the football decider.

Oisin McCarthy raised the first white flag in the second minute for Valleys when he pointed from a 45 and a free from Mac an tSaoi increased their lead five minutes later.

Cillian Murray got the Town on the scoresheet with a well-worked score before Mac an tSaoi made it 0-3 to 0-1.

With 15 minutes gone Bishopstown keeper Sean Cronin made the first of three magnificent first-half saves, denying Dave Carthew a green flag.

Bishopstown's Sean Cronin makes a superb save to deny Valley Rovers' Daniel Lynch. Picture: David Keane.

A minute later and a great ball from Daniel Lynch played Carthew in again and Cronin came to his side’s rescue once more.

Sam Sheridan pointed for the Town to put only one between the sides, before Cronin made another quality stop, this time denying McCarthy.

Gary Holland had the sides level before a third Mac an tSaoi white flag saw Valleys a point to the good at half-time, 0-4 to 0-3.

Bisopstown started the second half with points from Murray and Sheridan putting them in front. Two from Mac an tSaoi kept them in contention and another great save from Cronin saw the sides level at 0-8 apiece with 50 minutes gone.

Holland hit two great points to put the Town up by two, with Woods replying for Valleys. Then came the goal that turned the game in Valleys' favour as they led 1-9 to 0-10. Holland pulled a point back but time ran out on Bishopstown as Valleys saw out the tie to secure their spot in the decider.

They will now play Douglas in the final on Monday, September 26 at Pairc Uí Rinn, a repeat of last year’s U16 decider that the city side won.

Scorers for Valley Rovers: S Mac an tSaoi 1-5 (0-1 f), O McCarthy 0-2 (0-1 f), D Carthew, J Woods 0-1 each.

Bishopstown: G Hollane 0-4 (0-2 f), C Murray, S Sheridan 0-2 each, C McGrath, B Cahill, P Casey 0-1 each.

VALLEY ROVERS: B Curtin; L Humphreys, T McGrath, S O’Connor; L Casey, J Woods, R O’Donovan; O McCarthy, D Lynch; K Dart O’Flynn, E Guinane, M Woods; S Ryan, S Mac An tSaoi, D Carthew.

Subs: A Huggard for D Lynch (36), H O’Sullivan for M Woods (52), S Browne for D Carthew (56).

BISHOPSTOWN: S Cronin; D Murphy, M Sheridan, H Grant; O Foley, D O’Donovan, H Wixted; S Sheridan, K Murphy; D Cuthbert, P Casey, M Scally; B Cahill, G Holland, C Murray.

Sub: C McGrath for M Scally (h-t).

Referee: Robert Whelan, Aghada.