Cobh Ramblers do Cork City a huge favour by drawing with Galway United

Cobh Ramblers 1 Galway United 1

COBH Ramblers handed Cork City a massive boost in the race for the First Division title as they battled to a significant 1-1 draw with John Caulfield’s Galway United at St Colman’s Park on Friday night.

Daragh O’Sullivan Connell’s incredible free-kick had Ramblers in front until deep into injury time but despite Mikie Rowe’s equaliser City will have the opportunity to seal automatic promotion next week when they take on Galway.

Galway, who knew only a win here would realistically keep their hopes of securing automatic promotion alive, raced out of the traps and they peppered their opponent’s goal inside the first quarter of an hour.

But for all their efforts, Galway failed to hit the target as David Hurley, Ed McCarthy, and Rob Manley all blazed over early on while Wilson Waweru struck the base of the near post from close range and Charlie Lyons saw a goalbound attempt blocked on the line.

How United manager John Caulfield could have done with the services of the division’s top goalscorer Stephen Walsh but the hit man was serving a one-game suspension having picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign last time out The former City boss must have been thinking that very thing just past the half an hour mark as the Rams took the lead against the run of play thanks to a sensational strike from Daragh O’Sullivan Connell.

Only the Ramblers number 12 will know if he meant it but either way his lofted free kick from just inside the opposition’s half sailed into the back of the net via the underside of the crossbar.

It took the visitors a while to respond and they could have grabbed an equaliser before half time but they continued to be wasteful in front of goal although Manning and McCarthy did at least finally force keeper Paul Hunt into making a save.

Shane Keegan’s side defended resolutely in the second period and they even went close to doubling their lead but striker Jake Hegarty twice failed to find the net with his head.

But it was Galway who dominated the closing stages and Hunt’s great save to denied Waweru before Mikie Rowe's curler found the top right corner in injury time.

Michael McCarthy of Cobh Ramblers shadows Rob Manley of Galway United. Picture: Howard Crowdy

COBH RAMBLERS: Paul Hunt, Charlie Fleming, Brendan Frahill, Pierce Phillips, Beineon O’Brien Whitmarsh, Jake Hegarty, Daragh O’Sullivan Connell, Luke Desmond, James McCarthy, Michael McCarthy, Justin Eguaibor.

Subs: John Kavanagh for Daragh O’Sullivan Connell (68), Dale Holland for Luke Desmond (68), Jason Abbott for Pierce Phillips (76), Sean McGrath for Beineon O’Brien Whitmarsh (85), James O’Leary for James McCarthy (85).

GALWAY UNITED: Conor Kearns, Conor O’Keeffe, Charlie Lyons, David Hurley, James Finnerty, Ronan Manning, Wilson Waweru, Conor McCormack, Ed McCarthy, Max Hemmings, Rob Manley.

Subs: Francely Lombato for David Hurley (55), Bastien Hery for Rob Manley (55), Mikie Rowe for Ed McCarthy (78), David Tarmey for Conor McCormack (78), Oisin O’Reilly for Max Hemmings (78).

Referee: Mark Patchell.