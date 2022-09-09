Deadly Douglas beat Nemo to reach both Rebel Óg Premier 1 Minor finals

Douglas 0-12 Nemo Rangers 0-7

A solid second-half performance from Douglas was enough to see off Nemo Rangers in a highly competitive Rebel Óg Premier 1 Minor Football Championship semi-final at the Mardyke.

In a tense first half with a number of turnovers from both sides and missed opportunities from Douglas left the game level.

Douglas, who are also in the hurling decider, had the better of the early exchanges with points from Sean Coakley and Harry Quilligan giving them a two-point lead in the fifth minute.

Two minutes later Nemo had a goal opportunity but Artjoms Petrov dragged his shot wide of the right post.

There is little doubt if Douglas had brought their shooting boots with them this game could have been over at the break as they accumulated nine wides in the opening half.

Nemo were lucky they had a class kicker in Brian Hayes as he kicked four of their first half tally as both sides shared 10 points in this period.

Nemo Rangers' Daniel Quinn keeps possession under pressure from Douglas' Cathal Hallahan, during their Rebel Óg Premier 1 Minor Football Championship semi-final, at the Mardyke. Picture: David Keane.

Credit to the Douglas coaching staff they set their team up superbly for the restart despite Nemo getting denied an early goal opportunity that was halted by the alertness of corner-back Shane O’Rourke.

The pendulum swung completely in the Douglas direction as they stifled the danger of Hayes and picked off points at will with Coakley kicking consecutive frees in the 44th minute.

In the closing quarter, it was a case of Douglas running down the clock as Nemo got few clear looks such was the brilliance of their opponents' defending.

Scorers for Douglas: S Coakley 0-6 (0-4 f), H Quilligan 0-3, R Hanley 0-2 D McCarthy 0-1.

Nemo Rangers: B Hayes 0-6 (0-2 f), L Healy 0-1.

DOUGLAS: E O’Flynn; S O’Rourke, J O’Callaghan-Maher, O Haynes-Barry; S Carmody, L Fogarty, C McPhaidin; N O’Leary, J O’Leary; R Hanley, J Hartnett, D McCarthy; S Coakley, C Hallahan, H Quilligan.

Subs: D Reddington for C McPhaidin (30), D Lenihan for C Hallahan 55, M O’Connell for J Hartnett (60), E McAuliffe for J O’Leary (60).

NEMO RANGERS: J Lyons; S Mulcahy, C O’Neill, L Hayes; B Twohig, D Quinn, N O’Se; C Molloy, E Kelly; B O’Neill, B Hayes, C Yelland; L Healy, L Jordan, A Petrov.

Sub: S Denn for L Jordan (45).

Referee: James Regan (Lough Rovers).