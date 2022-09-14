Douglas Ladies Football look to the future under 'One Club' model

DOUGLAS Ladies Football Club continues to make great strides both on and off the pitch, with growing numbers at all grades ensuring the club is well poised for a bright future.

The club currently has the largest number of registered players in Cork. Club PRO Rosemary Browne said the club is in a good place.

“We have very good facilities. We are competitive at every grade. We want the girls to enjoy coming to training and taking part. They play with their friends, and we are always conscious of keeping them involved in their teenage years.

"We have a good few of the junior team who started with us at a young age and worked all the way through the various grades which is nice to see. The club is in a good place. The future is bright,” she said.

Douglas Ladies Football Club was founded in November 2007 after girls from St Columba’s NS and Gaelscoil na Duglaise highlighted the need for a new club.

Under the guidance of Eddie Murphy, a pilot scheme was initiated over a number of weeks which indicated there was a huge desire to start a ladies' football team to cater for the growing numbers.

The official launch of Douglas ladies football club took place in January 2008. Browne said the club has continued to thrive ever since.

“We have about 550 players registered in all our ladies' football teams. This takes in underage, adult, and mothers and others.

"We definitely got a Covid bounce as players moved home and joined the club. We are currently playing in the junior A grade which is one of the most competitive grades.

"We are doing our best to get out of it. We have a second junior team this year and they won their league and championship. We have about 40 players registered to play adult football.”

The Douglas Junior C Ladies Football football team landed a league and championship double this season.

Douglas GAA Club is now following the 'one club' club. It is officially made up of the men’s hurling and football teams, the camogie and ladies football club following a vote at last year’s AGM said the club PRO.

Douglas GAA Club is all one club. We are finding our way through it as they were three big clubs.

"Our ladies' football club is probably one of the biggest clubs in Munster numbers-wise. We all voted for it at the AGM last year.

"Previously we had different registrations and fees. We were trying to come up with a solution that would work for the club and its members.

“It is working well enough. There is a steering committee and as of this month, the executive of the club has invited the chairperson of both the ladies football and camogie into their meetings.

"It is a developing process. Each club still has its own committee in charge of the day-to-day operations.

"We are developing a new structure in terms of standards of coaching and safeguarding across the club. This will ensure procedures are the same in all the codes.

“We are also going through a development programme with the club. We are working on getting an extra pitch and getting lights.

"Given the numbers across each code we just don’t have enough land, so we are trying to work our way through that. We have also done work on the clubhouse and the car park,” she added.

Douglas GAA Club remains the ‘heartbeat’ of the village said the club official.

“We are a village club in the sense as several years ago there was an opportunity to move out of the village, but it didn’t come to pass.

"At the end of the day, you see kids walking through the street with their hurleys and football gear because it is in the village.

"The new bar is fabulous. The GAA club is the heartbeat of the village.”

Gaelic for Mothers and others has been initiated in the club over the last two years. The concept of Gaelic for Mothers and others is to introduce mothers and other ladies over the age of 25 to playing football in a fun and social environment. Browne said this concept has been a great success.

The Douglas Ladies Football Gaelic 4 Mothers and Others team at a blitz in Mallow this summer.

“Mothers and Others have been a great concept. It is a great social outlet for the whole community, and it has been a great way to bring new members into the club. It is the one group that goes right across the club.

"They play challenge games and it is great craic. It has also been a great recruiting ground for women who might start off doing a bit of admin work and then advance to coaching teams.

"You would be hopeful that they would stick with it, do more coaching courses and keep advancing with the various teams.”

Douglas ladies’ football also has a vibrant nursery and street leagues section with nearly 200 players training every Saturday morning. Ms Browne paid tribute to the number of coaches involved within the club.

“We have good numbers of coaches involved throughout the club. We have about four or five coaches per age group. The Games Promotion Officer in Douglas Gavin Webb is very active.

"He is involved with all the schools. At the nursery stage, they start off with introductory skills and agility.

"We had kids coming along who normally probably wouldn’t have come, but they joined up, they liked it and they are back again this year.”