Huge weekend in store on the club scene as clubs battle to reach the SE Systems Senior Camogie Championship quarter-finals
Cork Camogie: Courcey Rovers, Inniscarra and St Finbarr's have shown great form

Courcey Rovers' Anna Hannon and Douglas' Kate Twomey tussle for possession. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Linda Mellerick

THERE are a few crucial ties in this weekend’s fourth-round SE Systems Senior Camogie Championship.

Glen Rovers v Courcey Rovers, Killeagh and Inniscarra, Cloughduv and Sarsfields, and St Catherine’s and Éire Óg are the pick of the eight games listed because as we enter the closing group stages, it is all to play for.

The tightest group is Group A containing both Rovers sides, Inniscarra, and Douglas. They each sit on four points but a worry for Glen Rovers is that they have three games behind them. The other three have two. That is why tomorrow’s game versus Courceys is a must-win. 

If Courceys win they are in the driving seat and with Inniscarra playing Douglas in round five that is a concrete victory so the Glen would be out — unless they can then make it to the quarter-finals as the best of the third-placed teams. They won’t want to leave anything to chance and with so much at stake this game should be a thriller.

Inniscarra and Killeagh also have it all to play for and another game with the stakes high. Inniscarra will be favourites. Killeagh make great attacking runs, primarily by Laura Treacy and Hannah Looney, but they can’t go the whole way themselves and their final pass inside broke down many times against the Glen defence.

From group C, St Catherine's gave St Finbarr’s a strong test last weekend and that game will stand to them heading into their game with Éire Óg. St Catherine's will be strong favourites and if that materialises it will push them into second place in the group behind St Finbarr’s. 

The Barrs play Ballincollig and nothing short of a strong victory is expected here based on performances to date which will see them close out their group games with four wins from four.

Defender Illana Keegan, St Finbarr's makes a clearance against St Catherine's last weekend. Picture: Larry Cummins
Defender Illana Keegan, St Finbarr's makes a clearance against St Catherine's last weekend. Picture: Larry Cummins

On Sunday, the key game is Cloughduv v Ballygarvan from Group B. Ballygarvan would have been favourites to overcome senior debutants Fr O’Neill’s last weekend, but a 3-13 to 0-17 defeat has left them with a challenge. If, however, they beat Cloughduv they are then level with the current table toppers and have a game in hand. 

Cloughduv are +21 on scoring average so Ballygarvan will also need a good average from their remaining two games to overtake them. If Cloughduv win they will go through.

Things have not gone Newcestown’s way this year and Sars will be expected to take the three points.

The divisional sides should have the majority of their full squads back for this weekend. Seandún will be favourites over Carrigdhoun and finish their group with 12 points, Imokilly and Avondhu a closer game.

SE SYSTEMS SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND 4

SATURDAY

St Catherine’s v Éire Óg, Castle Road, 2.45pm; St. Finbarr’s v Ballincollig, Castle Road, 5.45pm; Killeagh v Inniscarra, Sarsfields, 5pm; Glen Rovers v Courcey Rovers, Cloughduv, 5.30pm.

SUNDAY

Avondhu v Imokilly, Castle Road, 2.45pm; Cloughduv v Ballygarvan, Castle Road, 5.45pm; Sarsfields v Newcestown, Ballincollig, 4pm; Seandún v Carrigdhoun, Coachford, 6pm.

