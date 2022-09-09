Sean T trained by John and Sean O’Sullivan of Griffin United romped to an impressive win

THE change in weather conditions didn’t deter draghunting trainers converging on the west Cork venue of Crossmahon on Wednesday for the rerun of the IHT Puppy draghunt.

After battling through hot and warm conditions for over two months the return to rain was welcomed by the brave hounds.

Reports from the various vantage points suggested the hounds were travelling at pace and there were a few in with a chance of glory when they showed on the finish.

Sean T trained by John and Sean O’Sullivan of Griffin United has doing most of his running at Kerry venues in recent weeks but he showed all of his finishing power when he romped to an impressive win.

Magic’s Beauty continued with her progress for Mayfield trainer Denise Rall when she crossed the tape in second place ahead of the Gerry Murphy and Sheila Cummins IHT trained Naoi.

Champion elect Kilbrittain Girl ran another fine draghunt to snatch fourth ticket with the IHT duo of Diamond and Tiger’s Son filling the minor tickets.

Nellie Moloney, IHT and Marie Keating, Kerrypike/ Fairhill Harriers at the Donal O'Mahony Memorial Draghunt at Blarney on Sunday. Pic: Larry Cummins

The mood in the winning camp was one of satisfaction as John O’Sullivan has high hopes his hound can make a bold bid to win the All-Ireland Puppy draghunt on Sunday week.

“Look every trainer that will compete in the All-Ireland Puppy draghunt will feel they have a good chance of winning the title and we are no different but you got to have a little luck on the day,” said John O’Sullivan.

At a meeting of the Cork City and County Harriers association this week the venues for Puppy and All Ireland venues were discussed.

How times have changed in the sport as for four decades these venues were named at the half yearly meeting but now the Cork association have yet to rubberstamp a venue.

On the other side of the coin its not easy allocating neutral country with local help but a plan must be put into operation to ensure that venues are allocated sooner in the coming years.

Food for thought for next year’s executive committee that lessons are learned for future years as this cannot be allowed occur again.

The word from the meeting suggests that Ballymacoda could be the Puppy venue and the names of Ballinspittle and Castletownroche have been put forward and all will be revealed in the coming days.

The last weekend of club draghunts will be hosted by Shanakiel Harriers when they host the Puppy and Senior meetings at Kilbrittain.

First up tomorrow morning at 11am will see the Puppy draghunt taking place and on Sunday the same venue will host the Senior meeting at 4pm.

Result:

Crossmahon Puppy Rerun:

1. Sean T (Griffin United); 2. Magic’s Beauty (Mayfield); 3. Naoi (IHT); 4. Kilbrittain Girl (Griffin United); 5. Diamond (IHT); 6. Tiger’s Son (IHT).