Daniel King from nearby Kilbrin teams up with Curragh trainer Ger O’Leary for success via the top-weight Pretty Rebel in the Follow Us On Instagram Handicap.

CONDITIONS might have been fairly miserable at Cork on Wednesday evening but Daniel King from nearby Kilbrin, the younger brother of successful jockey Connor, was happy to see the rain falling after teaming up with Curragh trainer Ger O’Leary for success via the top-weight Pretty Rebel in the Follow Us On Instagram Handicap.

The five-year-old was a decisive winner at Naas in July and relished the heavy ground in notching up her third career success.

King was claiming a valuable seven pounds off her back and O’Leary said: “It’s the first time Dan has ridden for me, but when I saw the rain coming, it confirmed she had a right chance of winning.

“It was the perfect trip and perfect ground and we’ll go again somewhere on soft ground.”

Richard Ahern’s home-bred gelding Redstone Well had sufficient left in the tank under Mark Enright to spring a 40/1 surprise for the local Mitchelstown yard of Danny O’Sullivan in the Follow Us On Social Media Maiden by half a length.

Market leader Gambe Veloci came from off the pace to fill the runner-up spot.

BE HAPPY & Wayne Lordan (right) win the Irish Stallion Farms Irish EBF Fillies Maiden from FONISKA & Shane Foley (white cap)

Said O’Sullivan: “His Leopardstown run was very good and he was fourth in Dundalk before that in what was probably another good maiden, so he shouldn’t have been 40/1.

"The going was a bit of an unknown but we were pretty confident he would handle it.“

Redstone Well was crediting the Ahern family, who have had horses with O’Sullivan for years, with their first winner and the trainer added: “We’ll see what the handicapper does now and somebody else might own him next time.”

Aidan O’Brien continued the countdown to Champions weekend when sending out the winner of the Irish Stallion Farms Irish EBF (Fillies) Maiden in the 9/4 favourite Be Happy.

Ridden by Upton native Wayne Lordan, the Camelot filly dwelt at the start of this one mile contest and it wasn’t until well inside the final furlong that she found her stride, getting on top with less than 100 yards to race for a one and a quarter length win over Foniska.

The same trainer and jockey duo combined to take the opener at Galway the previous evening with another smart debutant in Alexandroupolis and O’Brien’s representative Chris Armstrong said of Be Happy: “She’s a lovely big filly and she’s been coming along nicely at home.

“Wayne gave her a lovely ride and she’s a lovely filly to look forward to next year for some of those staying races.

"Probably the next step for her is to go into a listed or Group race and it was a lovely to get the win with her once the penny dropped.”

The Jim Bolger-trained newcomer Clever And Cool, bred by his late brother Paddy who sadly died just over a month ago, was a poignant one and three quarter length winner of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden in the hands of Kevin Manning.

REDSTONE WELL & Mark Enright win the Mallow Maiden

Available at 14/1 in the morning and backed into 85/40 favouritism, the Vocalised filly is now owned by his breeder’s wife Marguerite and Bolger’s wife Jackie and she could make a quick reappearance at Leopardstown on Saturday in the listed Ingabelle Stakes.

Her trainer’s daughter Una observed: “She’s a nice filly and we’re delighted as Marguerite is here today. She didn’t mind the ground (changed to heavy after the race) and Kevin was confident enough.”

The defection of the paper favourite King Of Scotia enabled the Aga Khan’s home-bred Imadapour to justify some strong support in the Coolmore Stud Gleneagles Irish EBF Maiden, scoring by one and threequarters of a length in the hands of Ronan Whelan.

It provided the Michael Halford yard with a welcome winner but Imadapour’s rider put matters into perspective when saying: “Obviously on the day that’s in it (Jack de Bromhead’s funeral), it’s all very secondary and my thoughts are with the de Bromhead family.

"The boss’s children are very friendly with them, so he’ll be thinking of them all today.”