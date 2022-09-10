SAHC: Ballyhea look to build on their momentum

Ballyhea are keen to keen the graph pointing upwards as they target a place in the Co-op SuperStores Cork SAHC semi-finals tomorrow night.

Going into this year’s championship, the North Cork outfit were approaching three years without a win, having been relegated from the Premier SHC in 2020 and then finishing third in their group last year with a record of a draw and two defeats.

This time around, they have gone unbeaten, beating Ballymartle before a pair of draws against Bride Rovers and Carrigtwohill sent them through in second place. Next up is the quarter-final tie against last year’s Premier IHC winners Courcey Rovers in Páirc Uí Chaoimh (7.30pm).

Manager John Mortell feels that the spark to life came towards the end of last year’s campaign.

“Last year was very tough alright,” he says, “but there were signs in the last match, against Ballymartle. We put in a brilliant performance that day to get a draw when we needed a positive result to avoid the relegation play-off.

“That was a huge performance from the lads it was kind of a turning point, really. We’d been flirting with relegation the last number of years, so to get the first win was huge.

“It took a lot of pressure off and the lads have been working hard – but, to be fair, they were working hard last year too and it was just that we weren’t getting the results.

“This year, we’ve put in some very good performances and that can be traced back to last year.”

Had Ballyhea lost to Carrigtwohill a fortnight ago, they would have missed out with the East Cork side finishing second.

“It comes down to small margins, but that’s the beauty of the championship, it’s a great format,” Mortell says.

“Across all levels, in hurling and football, the competition has improved and it’s definitely a system that’s working very well.

“There have been very tight games and, like our own situation, one point can turn things in your way or turn them against you.

“It went our way the last day but Carrig are a fine team, they only came down from premier senior last year.”

Teenagers Dion Curtin, Jack Morrissey and Tiernan Hanley have given a sprinkling of youth to a team with the experience of the likes of Maurice O’Sullivan, Eugene O’Leary and Pa O’Callaghan among others.

They certainly won’t underestimate the size of the Courceys challenge.

“There isn’t a hope of that,” Mortell says.

“We played Courceys in the league and they gave us a right clipping below in Ballinspittle on morning.

“We know that this is going to be a tough game. Any team that has Seán Guiheen involved with them will be well-drilled and difficult to beat – but you’d expect that at the quarter-final stage of the championship, there’s nothing easy.”

Meanwhile, the winners of the Cork Premier SHC will proceed directly to the semi-finals of the AIB Munster Club SHC, taking on their Clare counterparts on the weekend of November 19/20. The same weekend, the Cork representatives in the Munster Club IHC - the winners of the third tier, the Premier IHC - will be in action against the winners of the quarter-final between the sides from Tipperary and Waterford.

Up to now, the winners of the Cork JAHC - the sixth tier since the restructuring of the championships - went on to the Munster JHC but, following the rebranding of the Lower Intermediate Hurling Championship as the Premier Junior Hurling Championship, it is now the Premier JHC winners (fifth tier) that emerge into the provincial scene. Cork's representatives will have an away quarter-final tie against the Tipperary junior champions on the weekend of November 4/5.

In football, the Cork Premier SFC winners will host the Tipperary champions on November 12/13, with the premier intermediate champions away to a Clare side that weekend. In the Munster Club JFC, Cork received a bye to the quarter-finals against Clare or Tipperary opposition on November 26/27 - as a result, the county JAFC quarter-finals have been able to be put back to October 14-16, with the semi-finals October 29-31 and the final on the weekend of November 12/13.

With a Premier JFC to be created next year, this is the last year where the JAFC winners will advance to Munster. The eight divisional champions this year will form the PJFC with the four sides relegated from the IAFC this year.