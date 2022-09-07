Cian Leonard marks return from leg break with sensational hat-trick

HE’S back with a bang having scored one of the best hat-tricks there was ever been at Rockmount Park.

Just 23 years old, Cian Leonard spent five months out of football having sustained a broken leg earlier last season.

Through hard work and determination, he made his return by scoring a spectacular treble last week, which has now given the lively striker great confidence going forward.

“To score a hat-trick is always a great feeling for a centre-forward but those three goals were probably the best I got in my whole career,” said Leonard.

“Once the first went in, I felt my body fill with confidence again because there’s always the fear that you might not get back to scoring goals after being out for so long. Getting that win and scoring like that reminded me exactly why I play in the first place.”

Being out of football during a period where Leonard’s Rockmount team dominated domestic football, proved difficult at times. Yet for the talented youngster, the transition from player to fan came easily.

He showed maturity in how he handled the disappointment of not being able to play and instead was a key support to his teammates from the line.

“The injury happened back in February two days after we beat Inchicore in the intermediate Cup.

“It wasn’t the nicest feeling to break your leg at such a high point of the season with a lot of big games to play but that’s football.

It wasn’t like any injury I’ve had before, the first couple of weeks were the hardest, some days spending the majority of the day in the same position.

“It was probably five months in total off the pitch which isn’t easy for a football fanatic!

“I went from a teammate to a fan immediately. When the lads had games, I was there whenever I could and the emotions were just as high as if I were on the pitch if not worse because there was no way I could contribute. After the pre-season we had, and seeing how hard we all worked last season, winning those trophies was a great achievement but also a well-earned achievement.

“It completely motivated me to get back out with them and do the same this year.”

St Mary's Colm Murphy and Alex Marshall challenge Rockmount's Cian Leonard for the ball. Picture: Gavin Browne

Determined to be back playing at his very best to make a serious impact in the MSL Premier, his work-rate and commitment are a testament to the type of player and person he is.

He deserves every bit of good luck and success this season.

“I’ve been back running now maybe four to six weeks. But weeks prior to that I had been strengthening my leg again and rebuilding the muscle that had been lost while also rebuilding fitness on the exercise bike.

“That was probably the hardest part, training on my own in the gym especially for fitness when you don’t have anyone around you.

“I’ve been going well at the moment but there’s still work to do and always room for improvement.”

TARGET

Hoping to experience the same success as last season, but this time contributing more to the team on the pitch, Leonard has worked tirelessly to get back to the level we are now seeing him perform at, and his aims and goals are the same as they’ve always been.

“My goal this year is the same as every other year, to win trophies. I plan to be back amongst the starting team week in, week out, but I’ll have to earn that.

There’s been a few quality signings this year and the competition is higher than ever which I feel will make each player improve their own game. It’s an exciting time out at Rockmount!

“We’ve managed to hang on to the majority of the squad from last year while adding some top players. Again you have youth and experience which brings the best of out of the team. On top of that, you have five internationals within the squad and a few ex-League of Ireland players adding the experience and know-how at a top level.

“All these have a huge effect on how a team can gel and succeed together. It is already evident the bond there is amongst the players and I think this shows on the pitch from our performances. We’ve had a good preseason and it’s great now to be at the competitive side of things.

“Everybody at the club are excited about the season ahead.

“For me personally, I am delighted to be back playing and the hard work taken to get to this point is a huge motivation for me to drive on this season.

“I am part of a very special group of players at this great club and I have huge expectations this season, such is the hard work being put in from every player and management.”