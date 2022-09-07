Business League round-up: Marlboro Trust win an absolute cracker

Marlboro Trust 4 Absolute Flooring Inch Utd 3

TWICE winners Marlboro Trust made it two wins out of two by winning their best of seven encounter with Absolute Flooring Inch Utd in the Sports Gear Direct Shield Group A tie at Mayfield Community School.

Yacine Ahmana, Kevin Benitiz, Abdenacer Sahouadj and Lacha Guzarauli netted for the winners with Leonard Byrne, Sean Faul and John Foley replying for the visitors. The win secured Aidan Kelleher’s charges a spot in the last eight after their head-to-head victories over Healy’s and Inch.

HBC Redemption Rovers 0 Healy O’Connor Solicitors 1

Elsewhere, in the group, Healy’s edged past HBC at the Fairfield by a solitary goal scored by Denis Ward.

Arc Rovers 1 Trend Micro 0

Having lost out on penalties to Satellite Taxis the previous week, Trend Micro started on the front foot in this Group B game with Vitor Granja prominent up front. However, the hosts came out for the second 45 in determined fashion. Dave McGuire broke the deadlock on the hour from a spectacular long-range strike to secure the points for the debutants who went top overnight. Conor Bowen was a tower of strength at the back for the winners with opposing defenders Mauricio Jara and Caue Gonzaga impressive for the visitors.

The Weigh Inn Dripsey 0 Satellite Taxis 1

In another close encounter, this time at the Regional Park, last season’s beaten finalists Satellite Taxis left it until late on to seal the points. Captain Shane Dorgan popped up with the winner in the 83rd minute to leave Satellite in control of qualification.

Doolan’s Cow 2 Jay Bazz 0

The meeting of last season’s Premier Cup and First Division Cup winners and local rivals at Mayfield Community School in Group C before a sizeable attendance didn’t disappoint.

Although Doolan’s ran out winners in the end after a goal in each half by Tony O’Reilly and Jamie Murphy (penalty), Jay Bazz put it up to their opponents and were well in the tie right up to the finish. Brian Harris, Sean O’Sullivan and Damien O’Mahony shone for the home team.

SCS Crookstown United 0 OBS 5

In a Group E tie which didn’t reflect the final result, Crookstown could have been two up inside the opening 15 minutes after visiting keeper Pat Keohane made two fine saves from Patsy Barry and Darragh Linehan. However, once Fletcher Flynn put OBS in front on the half-hour and Andrew McCarthy conceded an unfortunate own goal shortly afterwards, United conceded a third to Dave Manley on the stroke of half-time. Further goals by Eoghan Brennan and Nyall O’Brien flattered the visitors.

Curry House Hungry Tigers 0 UCC Utd 7

In Group F, UCC had too much for newcomers Hungry Tigers at Mayfield Community School. Brice Pinel (3), Adam Lannon and Mo El Shouky, two apiece, Eoin Gunnigle, Dave Foley, Walter Messina and Gavin Naughton registered the goals for United.

Longboats 1 Area Carpet & Flooring

Carrigaline Town 0

Longboats capped their first outing in the campaign by overcoming Carrigaline Town by the narrowest of margins in a Group G game. After a physical opening 45, Kevin O’Leary broke the deadlock in the 67th minute after the visitors had gone close to going in front on a couple of occasions.

Sports Gear Direct First Division:

Suro Cars 3 Andy Sull’s Hair 4

Andy Sull’s Hair made a winning start to the league with victory over Suro Cars. Suro went two up through Ian Manning and Ryan Casley before maintaining their two goal advantage at 3-1 through Casley going into the last ten minutes. However, the visitors incredibly scored three in the last five minutes to secure a memorable first win.

Sports Gear Direct Premier Division:

Martin Harvey Solicitors 3 Fisherman’s Rest Valley Rangers 2

MHS were made to work for their first league win after going behind in the first half. Goals from Dave O’Leary and a screamer from Dean Buckley got the hosts back on track. An equalizer from Valley Rangers looked to have secured a point until O’Leary netted from the penalty spot to pinch the points.