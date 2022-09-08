Fifth Kinsale Scrath Cup win for experienced golfer Kieran McCarthy

KIERAN McCarthy chalked up his fifth win in the Kinsale Scratch Cup last weekend, 22 years after his first win.

McCarthy has been featuring on the seniors circuit since 2021 but he proved on Saturday that he can still beat the young guns.

McCarthy went around the 6,900-yard course in a three under par round of 69, two shots clear of the chasing field.

He got off to a nice start with a birdie on the tricky second hole and he was two under through eigth holes thanks to another birdie on the first par five. One final birdie came on the par three 15th.

On the card, it looked like a quiet round of three birdies and 15 pars but McCarthy admitted that there was a bit of scrambling involved in putting together many of the pars.

The last happened on the 18th when he knew his playing partner Timmy Broderick was his nearest rival.

McCarthy hit the trees short of the green with his second and just about made the putting surface with his third leaving him 25 feet for a birdie. Kieran made his par and when he saw Broderick’s birdie putt slip by he knew he’d have a good chance of taking home the cup.

McCarthy first won the event in 2000, and he also had individual wins in 2014 and in 2020 when he beat John Murphy in a playoff. He also won as part of the Kinsale team in 2007 when it was stages as a four-man team event.

The scratch cup was again sponsored by Tim Smyth from ODG Advisory.

Tim has supported the event since 2019, and he also played in this year’s event finishing in the top half.

The club had planned to host a ladies scratch cup in conjunction with the men’s competition but unfortunately the entries did not materialise. Douglas will be hoping for a better response as their men’s and ladies scratch cups are scheduled for Sunday, September 18.

This weekend attention will turn to Limerick for the Castletroy Scratch Cup.

The event is one of the oldest scratch cups in Ireland and has always attracted a strong field, and it has been a happy hunting ground for Cork golfers through the years.

DOUGLAS SCRATCH CUP

After next weekend the Douglas Scratch Cup is probably the last chance for silverware this season. Holder Peter O’Keeffe will be fancied to put up a strong defence of his 2021 win but a strong field is expected for the last scratch cup of 2022.

There were several Cork clubs involved in the All-Ireland stages of the Golf Ireland inter-club events over the weekend.

Tramore was the host venue for a number of AIG inter-club finals and there were three Cork clubs in action. Cork were first up in the AIG Barton Shield and they had an impressive win in their quarter-final over Galgorm Castle.

Team manager Dave Savage stuck with his successful pairings from the regional final, Ian O’Rourke and Brian Kelleher led the way with Morgan Cain and Gary O’Flaherty in the second foursome.

Unfortunately for Cork they lost out to a fancied Castleknock team who won by three holes.

Lee Valley were through to the All-Ireland stage for the first time in the AIG Senior Cup but unfortunately, they lost their quarter-final. Keelan McCarthy won the top match for the Cork side but that wasn’t enough as Cushendall went on to win.

Douglas were the third Cork club in Tramore and they won their first two matches to get to the AIG Women’s Senior Cup final against Lahinch.

The team proved their mettle in the quarter-final and semi-final, winning two matches on the 19th. Clodagh Coughlan, Karen O’Neill, Aoife NiThuama, Gemma Barry and Jess Kavanagh all played some great golf over the three days in front of a large number of Douglas supporters. Unfortunately, they lost out in the final on Sunday to a very strong Lahinch team.

There were a number of other quarter-final matches in the inter-club competitions, and East Cork were involved in two of them. The East Cork ladies travelled to Craddockstown in Naas and were paired against City of Derry in the Revive Active fourball. And they won by claiming three of the five matches.

The East Cork Men’s Fred Perry team were also in Naas and they faced Greenacres in their quarter-final match.

They too won three matches to advance and both teams will now go to Athlone at the end of September for the All-Ireland semi-finals and final.

Mahon won their first Men’s Munster pennant a few weeks ago in the All Ireland Fourball and they also travelled to Craddockstown on Saturday for a quarter-final match against Strabane. Jim Stack and Denis O’Sullivan won the first match 3&2 and Peadar Deegan and David Lane added a second point with their 2&1 win.

Strabane won two matches to level the score at 2-2 and it wasn’t until Kieran O’Brien and Derek Cahill won the deciding match on the 17th green that the city club won. Mahon will also be in Athlone later this month for the All-Ireland semi-final.

Berehaven travelled to Loughrea for their Revive Active match against Co Cavan.

Although they lost the first match, the West Cork club won two matches on the 17th and Lorraine Downey and Rosarie Hanley won the final match in style with four holes to spare. While there was no green pennant secured last weekend, Cork clubs will have several more chances for national honours over the coming weeks.

