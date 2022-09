NEMO will face Carbery Rangers in the quarter-final of the Bon Secours Premier SFC after their narrow win over Clonakilty at Bandon on Sunday.

It was far from the best game they will play, but they got the job done to make it three wins in the round-robin series and this encounter with the West Cork side was always going to be close. Clon reached the final last year so Nemo knew this was going to be a tough afternoon, but they came out on top by 0-8 to 0-7.

The wind played a big factor with the city side making good use of it in the second half to turn a half-time 0-6 to 0-3 deficit into a win.

However, the main factor that didn’t help their cause was the fact their premier intermediate side had to play at 2pm, before the senior game at 4pm, at the same venue. Ten of that side were on the bench for the senior encounter and despite the fact they had voiced their concerns to the county board in March, they were left with no option but to play both games.

Speaking afterward senior manager Paul O’Donovan said: “We were the only club in the county that was affected by the fixtures today. We appealed to the county board when the fixtures came out in March. We got on to them straight away and they more or less ignored us.

The logistics of trying to organise ourselves for today, with two backroom teams, physios, doctors, it was very difficult in a volunteer situation.

"You’re asking for people to give up their time and today made it doubly difficult.

“Plus, if we picked up an injury and I had to ask a guy who had come off the pitch [in the intermediate game] to come back on the possibility of injury for him then is going through the roof. The intermediates were beaten so they are out, but if we had been in the same situation in two weeks it would have been an injustice.

Nemo Rangers 'Kevin O'Donovan and Conor Horgan battling Clonakilty's David Lowney. Picture: Denis Boyle

“We had earmarked fellas that we said if you come through the game get up, get food into yourselves, get rubs and come back down when our game starts.

“That’s the best way we could think to manage it, but if we had to bring those guys on they probably would have had to go off again. It would have been an injustice to bring them on because of the risk of injury.”

On the win over Clon he added: “Coming into the game we were probably odds-on favourites to win by more, but Clon are a good side. They were in the county final last year and pushed the Barrs all the way, so we knew there are a good side.

“We face Carbery Rangers now and it will be another trip to West Cork and we almost have rented houses down here at this stage we have been down here so often. It is what it is and we are delighted to be in a quarter-final.”