Cork City fans should be relieved they got a point, it took character and belief

Dylan O'Connell on why the grit showed against Longford Town at Turner's Cross can carry the team through the title run-in
Cork City's Barry Coffey scores his second and equalising goal past Longford Town's goalkeeper Luke Dennison at Turner's Cross. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Dylan O’ Connell

CORK City needed a second-half rescue mission to get a point against Longford Town on Friday night at Turner’s Cross.

Two goals from Barry Coffey into the Shed End helped Colin Healy’s team to come back twice, to put them eight points clear at the top of the First Division.

The atmosphere at the end of the game was downbeat as City need nine points to clinch the league.

The mood was celebratory until everything was turned upside down in the 13th minute when a short corner was played to Dean McMenamy and the midfielder passed to Dylan Barnett, who scored.

City, for the second time in two league games, were a goal down and fans were stunned. Longford immediately pushed up, targeting City’s left flank. They had a number of chances, with the pick being a long-range shot from Jordan Adeymo that was plucked out of the air by David Harrington. When City tried to tighten up, it created space out on the opposite wing and the visitors ran riot.

SHAKE-UP

Colin Healy abandoned his 3-5-2 formation for a 4-2-1, with Louis Britton the focal point of the attack. This shake-up almost instantly paid off as Cian Bargary swung a ball in and Cian Murphy put this wide.

The forward then set up James Doona for an attempt from outside the box. The flurry of chances ended with Murphy playing a ball through to Coffey, and two quick shots were saved by Luke Dennison.

Longford Town's Dylan Barrett celebrates his goal in front of the Cork City. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Longford Town's Dylan Barrett celebrates his goal in front of the Cork City. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Healy further tinkered with his team by bringing on Darragh Crowley at the break, to play alongside Murphy.

Longford compressed behind the ball and this blocked any straightforward route to the goal.

Crowley rewarded Healy for his faith on the hour mark when he cut inside and squared to Cian Coleman. He hit the crossbar and the ball went back to Coffey, who bundled in the equaliser.

It was a move that brought everyone to their feet inside Turner’s Cross, but celebrations were short-lived as Ademeyo headed in from a Dylan Barnett cross moments later to make it 2-1.

City didn’t waver in their pursuit of an equaliser and they used everything in their playbook to open up Longford.

It was a long throw that cracked the wall. The ball was hurled in by Bargary and it was bundled into the path of Coffey, who fired in from point-blank range.

The midfielder had a late chance to win it, but his shot was well saved by Dennison at the bottom-left corner.

The last time fans came to Turner’s Cross on a Friday night, they saw Treaty United win 2-0. It was the first time all season that City were beaten by two goals and the team struggled to deal with that deficit early in the second half.

The temperament was different against Longford, because not only did they come back twice in the game, but the team never lost its collective head.

City adapted to whatever Longford threw at them, and they dug deep to get a well-deserved point.

