Cork Camogie: Two Lucy Allen goals give Sarsfields a win over Cloughduv

Sarsfields 2-9 Cloughduv 0-9

A FEROCIOUS wind favoured Cloughduv in the opening half of this SE Systems Senior Camogie clash against Sarsfields in Castle Road.

They took a five-point lead into the dressing room after both sides put in a hard-working first half in testing conditions.

Three points inside the opening 11 minutes by Lisa Lynch (45) and Aoife Barry Murphy gave Cloughduv a good start. Orlaith Mullins with Sars' first attack hit their opening point. The accurate Lisa Lynch from placed balls replied with a free before Mullins again pointed with their next drive forward.

Another three pointed frees from Lynch was responded to by an Ella Woods free for Sars before Niamh McNabola hit the point of the half with a lovely strike from the sideline on the stroke of halftime to leave it 0-8 to 0-3.

Both sides had chances of goals, Emma Casey doing well to block a half chance by McNabola and Hollie Herlihy blasted narrowly wide at the other end as Sars were getting more traction in their attacking efforts.

Despite the fact that Sars outscored Cloughduv by 2-6 go 0-1 in the second half it was a tough outfield battle. Cloughduv just didn’t have the scoring capabilities of Sars. Ella Woods pointed immediately after the break before a Lucy Allen delivery from over 45 yards dipped under the crossbar to raise the green flag.

A Cliona Lynch 45 levelled the game.

Both defences were doing great work, Laura Buttimer and in particular Julie Verling breaking out for Cloughduv, Ellen Murphy for Sars doing well at the other end.

Cloughduv's Niamh O'Leary breaks her hurley as she shoots past Sarsfields' Tara Elliott. Picture: David Keane.

The sides remained level for the next nine minutes until Lucy Allen got a touch to clear the ball into open space. She had oceans of it as she ran onto the ball to gather and finish to the net.

A great team worked score response by Cloughduv before Hollie Herlihy, Orlaith Mullins, who was a thorn for Cloughduv throughout, an Ella Woods free and Herlihy again finished strong to hit four in a row and put the game to bed.

With sporadic heavy downpours and a fierce wind, it was difficult for both sides, the conditions causing Allen to fall heavily on her shoulder and removed on 58 minutes. It’s an injury Sars will hope will clear having already lost Cork senior panellist Olivia McAllen to a cruciate injury picked up in their first round win.

Sars now meet Newcestown in their third game with Cloughduv facing Ballygarvan in their final group game.

Scorers for Sarsfields: L Allen 2-0, O Mullins 0-3, E Woods 0-3 (0-2 f), H Herlihy 0-2, C Lynch 0-1 45.

Cloughduv: L Lynch 0-5 (0-4 f, 0-1 45), N McNabola, A Barry Murphy 0-2 each.

SARSFIELDS: M Lynch; E Casey, E Murphy, T Elliot; C Lynch, A McNamara, M Mullins; C Mullins, A Fitzgerald; E Woods, L Allen, K Sheehan; O Mullins, H Herlihy, M McCarthy.

Subs: S Desmond for M McCarthy (46), M McCarthy for L Allen (58 inj).

CLOUGHDUV: C O’Leary; A Buckley, L Buttimer, J Verling; L Bateman, A Kelleher, A Corkery; A Barry Murphy, C Hughes; R Hurley, M Corkery, N McNabola; N O’Leary, C Sheppard, L Lynch.

Subs: B Corkery for N O’Leary and A Sheppard for C Sheppard (h-t), A Twomey for A Barry Murphy (56 inj).

Referee: Frank O’Dwyer (St Finbarr's.