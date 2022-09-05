Mon, 05 Sep, 2022 - 21:42

Cork Camogie: Two Lucy Allen goals give Sarsfields a win over Cloughduv

Mid Cork side were five points up at half-time but struggled playing into a strong wind after that
Cork Camogie: Two Lucy Allen goals give Sarsfields a win over Cloughduv

Sarsfields' Lucy Allen shoots as Cloughduv's Aisling Kelleher closes in, during their Senior Camogie Championship clash at Castle Road. Picture: David Keane.

Linda Mellerick

Sarsfields 2-9 Cloughduv 0-9 

A FEROCIOUS wind favoured Cloughduv in the opening half of this SE Systems Senior Camogie clash against Sarsfields in Castle Road.

They took a five-point lead into the dressing room after both sides put in a hard-working first half in testing conditions.

Three points inside the opening 11 minutes by Lisa Lynch (45) and Aoife Barry Murphy gave Cloughduv a good start. Orlaith Mullins with Sars' first attack hit their opening point. The accurate Lisa Lynch from placed balls replied with a free before Mullins again pointed with their next drive forward. 

Another three pointed frees from Lynch was responded to by an Ella Woods free for Sars before Niamh McNabola hit the point of the half with a lovely strike from the sideline on the stroke of halftime to leave it 0-8 to 0-3.  

Both sides had chances of goals, Emma Casey doing well to block a half chance by McNabola and Hollie Herlihy blasted narrowly wide at the other end as Sars were getting more traction in their attacking efforts.

Despite the fact that Sars outscored Cloughduv by 2-6 go 0-1 in the second half it was a tough outfield battle. Cloughduv just didn’t have the scoring capabilities of Sars. Ella Woods pointed immediately after the break before a Lucy Allen delivery from over 45 yards dipped under the crossbar to raise the green flag. 

A Cliona Lynch 45 levelled the game.

Both defences were doing great work, Laura Buttimer and in particular Julie Verling breaking out for Cloughduv, Ellen Murphy for Sars doing well at the other end.

Cloughduv's Niamh O'Leary breaks her hurley as she shoots past Sarsfields' Tara Elliott. Picture: David Keane.
Cloughduv's Niamh O'Leary breaks her hurley as she shoots past Sarsfields' Tara Elliott. Picture: David Keane.

The sides remained level for the next nine minutes until Lucy Allen got a touch to clear the ball into open space. She had oceans of it as she ran onto the ball to gather and finish to the net.

A great team worked score response by Cloughduv before Hollie Herlihy, Orlaith Mullins, who was a thorn for Cloughduv throughout, an Ella Woods free and Herlihy again finished strong to hit four in a row and put the game to bed.

With sporadic heavy downpours and a fierce wind, it was difficult for both sides, the conditions causing Allen to fall heavily on her shoulder and removed on 58 minutes. It’s an injury Sars will hope will clear having already lost Cork senior panellist Olivia McAllen to a cruciate injury picked up in their first round win.

Sars now meet Newcestown in their third game with Cloughduv facing Ballygarvan in their final group game.

Scorers for Sarsfields: L Allen 2-0, O Mullins 0-3, E Woods 0-3 (0-2 f), H Herlihy 0-2, C Lynch 0-1 45. 

Cloughduv: L Lynch 0-5 (0-4 f, 0-1 45), N McNabola, A Barry Murphy 0-2 each.

SARSFIELDS: M Lynch; E Casey, E Murphy, T Elliot; C Lynch, A McNamara, M Mullins; C Mullins, A Fitzgerald; E Woods, L Allen, K Sheehan; O Mullins, H Herlihy, M McCarthy.

Subs: S Desmond for M McCarthy (46), M McCarthy for L Allen (58 inj).

CLOUGHDUV: C O’Leary; A Buckley, L Buttimer, J Verling; L Bateman, A Kelleher, A Corkery; A Barry Murphy, C Hughes; R Hurley, M Corkery, N McNabola; N O’Leary, C Sheppard, L Lynch.

Subs: B Corkery for N O’Leary and A Sheppard for C Sheppard (h-t), A Twomey for A Barry Murphy (56 inj).

Referee: Frank O’Dwyer (St Finbarr's.

More in this section

Clinical Cullen blast past Lyre into Duhallow Junior A Football final Clinical Cullen blast past Lyre into Duhallow Junior A Football final
Celtic v Rangers - cinch Premiership - Celtic park Graham Cummins: Celtic have it over Rangers but need to do better in Europe
Cork City v Longford Town - SSE Airtricity League First Division Colin Healy: Cork City keeper David Harrington still looking at Everton move
cork camogiecork gaa
Duhallow JAFC: Kanturk strike late to knock out Castlemagner

Duhallow JAFC: Kanturk strike late to knock out Castlemagner

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more