Cork LGFA: Éire Óg take step towards semis with Laura Cleary hat-trick

Éire Óg 7-13 Fermoy 2-8

Éire Óg got their second win of the Cork ladies football senior championship as they proved too strong for Fermoy on Sunday.

The visitors played some outstanding football with the likes of Eimear Scally and Laura Cleary leading by example on the scoresheet, hitting 5-5 between them over the hour.

But there were plenty of impressive displays from the Ovens outfit, with Sadhbh McGoldrick superb at centre-back, Shauna Cronin working hard at midfield as well as Maire O'Leary in attack.

This keeps them in contention to be one of the two sides to emerge from this group, with Mourneabbey expected to join them in the semis once the round-robin series is over.

Fermoy can't be faulted for their efforts and on this display would have beaten many a side with Abbie Scannell, Aoibhe Carey, Laura Scannell, and in particular Ashling Hutchings the pick of their side.

The game was close early on but it was three goals in a five-minute spell that turned it in Éire Óg's favour and from there they led all the way to the finish.

McGoldrick had opened the scoring with Hutchings raising Fermoy's first white flag before Emer Feerick denied Marie O'Leary what looked like a certain goal for Éire Óg.

Fermoy worked the ball down the other end and were awarded a penalty for a foul on Hutchings, with Eve Buckley slotted home to put Fermoy 1-1 to 0-1 in front.

Laura Cleary pointed for the Ovens side and with 20 minutes gone they got their first goal, this time O'Leary making no mistake. From the restart, they regained possession with Laura Cleary adding their second, and before Fermoy knew what hit them Scally had their third.

Credit to Fermoy they didn't panic or let the heads drop with Aisling Daly finding the back of the net, but a second goal from Cleary just before half-time saw her side 4-4 to 2-4 in front at the break.

Aoife O'Sullivan pulled a point back at the start of the second half before two points from Emma Cleary extended Éire Óg's lead further.

Then came the blow that put the game beyond doubt when Scally raised another green flag to help them lead 5-7 to 2-5 with 40 minutes gone. Carey and Daly replied for Fermoy, but another goal from O'Leary kept the scoreboard ticking over for the visitors.

Two points from Scally had them 6-11 to 2-8 in front, before Laura Cleary got her hat-trick and Scally rounded off the scoring to make it a two-way tussle between themselves and Mourneabbey to see who tops their group in the round robin section.

Other results over the weekend saw Kinsale get the better of Valley Rovers and Bride Rovers had a home win over St Val's.

Aghada made the long trip to Clon on Sunday evening and came away with the points. That win puts Aghada top of the table and in a strong position to qualify for the semi-finals of the Senior A championship.

Next weekend, Éire Óg are home to Kinsale on Sunday and Mourneabbey head to Innishannon as they face Valley Rovers, while in Group 2 Aghada are at home to Inch Rovers.

On Monday St Vals are at home to Clonakilty at 7pm, a game the visitors will be expected to win.

Scorers for Éire Óg: L Cleary 3-2, E Scally 2-3 (0-1 f), M O'Leary 2-1, E Cleary, A Rodgers 0-2 each, A Nic A Bharid, S McGoldrick, A O'Connell 0-1 each.

Fermoy: A Daly 1-1, A O'Sullivan 0-3 f, E Buckley 1-1 (1-0 pen), A Hutchings, A Scannell, A Carey K Duffy 0-1 each.

ÉIRE ÓG: L Crowley; A Hickey, R Sheehan, I Sheehan; A O'Connell, S McGoldrick, M Cahalane; S Cronin, A Rodgers; E Cleary, E Scally, A Nic A Bhaird; L Cleary, M O'Leary, O Cahalane.

Subs: J O'Gorman for M Cahalane, C O'Connor for O Cahalane (both 45), C O'Brien for A Nic A Bhaird (53), E Hickey for A Hickey (58), N O'Shea for L Cleary (59).

FERMOY: E Feerick; R Coffee, E Buckley, C O'Brien; L Scannell, M O'Sullivan, S Gilsenan; L Lardner, A Hutchings; T Murphy, A Scannell, A O'Sullivan; A Carey, K O'Flynn, A Daly.

Subs: S O'Sullivan for S Gilsenan (37), K Duffy for K O'Flynn (42), M O'Brien for Aoife O'Sullivan (53), Amanda O'Sullivan for C O'Brien (58).

Referee: John Hartnett (Boherbue).