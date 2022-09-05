Cork's Denis Irwin key to Man United lifting the first Premier League title

THIRTY years ago this year, the inaugural Premier League season kicked off and the first winners of the competition had a Cork-man marshalling the defence.

It was full-back Denis Irwin who helped Alex Ferguson’s team to the title, an achievement that ended decades of hurt at Old Trafford.

That was Irwin’s third season with the Red Devils and he was already a serial winner.

Denis Irwin at home in Togher as a talented schoolboy. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

In 1991, he played a key role in United beating Barcelona in the final of the European Cup Winners Cup.

Irwin lifted the UEFA Super Cup later that year after United saw off past European Cup winners Red Star Belgrade at Old Trafford. He then won the League Cup, a final which saw him come up against Roy Keane and Nottingham Forest.

Irwin and United finished the 1991-92 First Division season four points behind winners Leeds United.

The title charge, combined with their earlier cup successes, created a sense of expectation around Old Trafford.

This is why the opening two weeks of their maiden Premier League campaign hurt the most.

Their first outing in the brand new competition ended with a 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane and the following week, Everton won 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Questions were immediately asked about the team many had thought to end a wait that had gone on since 1967.

Irwin was at the centre of the crisis. The team had conceded five goals in 180 minutes of football.

He set the record straight in the third game week when Ipswich came to Old Trafford. Chris Kiwomya gave the visitors an early second-half lead and United went straight up the pitch from the restart.

Andrei Kanchelskis set up Irwin and the full-back equalised with an unstoppable shot from outside the box in the 57th minute. The game finished in a 1-1 draw and United had their first point of the Premier League season thanks to their full-back from Cork.

The following week, United went to St Marys and they beat Southampton 2-0. They then enjoyed victories over Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Leeds United, and Everton. United shot up the table, and the goal that kickstarted this run came from Irwin.

Four consecutive draws brought the team back down to earth and this diluted any talk of a title challenge.

They then lost back-to-back games, to Wimbledon and Aston Villa. At the beginning of November, United’s season was hanging together by a thread.

To make matters worse, they were knocked out of the League Cup by Aston Villa, who were starting to become a bit of a menace to Ferguson and everyone at Old Trafford. United were also beaten on penalties by Torpedo Moscow in the first round of the UEFA Cup.

In the run up to Christmas, United just had the league to focus on. The team responded to this pressure by winning four games on the bounce and drawing with Chelsea and Sheffield Wednesday.

Irwin scored his second goal of the season during a 4-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on January 9. United collected nine points that month, a tally which restored composure to their title charge.

In February, they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Sheffield United and this gave the team a clear path from April until the end of the season. United used this period to collect 18 points between March and April.

Every player in the squad had a ‘moment’ during this remarkable burst of form. Irwin’s was scoring the only goal in a game against Coventry City at Highfield Road on April 12.

The following week Chelsea were beaten 3-0 at Old Trafford and then Crystal Palace were swept aside 2-0 in London. United were building up a sizeable lead at the top of the table and at the beginning of May, Aston Villa lost to Oldham Athletic.

This gave them a 10-point lead and mathematically secured the league title for United. A 26-year famine was over at Old Trafford and Irwin was crucial to the club’s resurgence.

Corkmen Roy Keane and Denis Irwin catch up with a special Sunday edition of the Examiner during the 1994 World Cup. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The full-back finished the season with 48 appearances for United and five goals to his name. In later years, Ferguson would heap endless praise on Irwin for his commitment to United during the 1990s.

“Now there was a player, Denis Irwin,” Ferguson said in his second autobiography, written with Paul Hayward.

“We always called him, ‘eight out of ten Denis’. So quick and nimble: quick-brained. Never let you down.

There was never any bad publicity with him.” Ferguson’s love of Irwin soon extended to the whole Rebel County as he signed Roy Keane from Forest that summer.

Almost the whole city of Manchester became infatuated by the pair, and the pair made sure people from all across the world knew of Cork.