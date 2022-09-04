Cork camogie champions Seandún too slick for Avondhu

Seandún 3-11 Avondhu 0-5

SEANDÚN and Avondhu were heavily depleted for their SE Systems Camogie Championship tie in Blarney on Sunday afternoon.

Seandún were missing players such as captain Susan Kate Brosnan, Katelyn Hickey, Lauren Homan, Nicole Crean and Hayley Ryan, Avondhu without the injured Ashling Thompson, Cork intermediate players Kate Kilcommins and Rachel Harty plus many more. In fact, Avondhu had just a panel of 15 for the day.

The standard in the opening half reflected the fact that both sets of mentors were scrambling for players the day before and even the morning of the game. Credit to those who were called upon at the eleventh hour and togged out.

Avondhu had a strong wind in their favour for the opening thirty minutes. Dropping a player back to double mark Amy O’Connor, they were level with Seandún ten minutes in on 0-2 apiece, regretful of a few wides in the swirling wind.

Seandún were making the most of their attacks with O’Connor, Sinead Mills and Emily O’Donoghue prominent, Laura Doyle and Cliona O’Callaghan the leaders for the North Cork side.

Seandún led 0-7 to 0-3 at the break, coming back out with the strong wind at their backs. Within three minutes Erin Curtin had the ball in Avondhu’s net, a long accurate cross-field ball from Amy O’Connor finding Curtin who sidestepped three defenders to coolly finish.

A young Avondhu didn’t give up the chase, the nifty Fiona Nelligan unlucky for a few scores but Seandún had the efficient Amy Lee in goal.

Points from Mills and O’Connor stretched Seandún’s lead to 1-11 to 0-5 with 52 on the clock but two goals inside four minutes from O’Connor put a gap between the sides possibly unfair to Avondhu. Sinead Mills provided the pass after good work for O’Connor’s first before Seandún were awarded a penalty which O’Connor duly slotted home.

It’s three wins from three for the city divisional side with a final game against Carrigdhoun to be played in group D.

They have nine points at the top of the group, Imokilly on three with two games left to play but even if favourites Seandún lose to Carrigdhoun it’s hard to see their high scoring average being matched with a +70 advantage over Imokilly presently.

Avondhu's Thea Coleman about to catch the sliothar despite the attention from Seandún's Lauren Homan. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Scorers for Seandún: A O’Connor 2-9 (1-0 pen, 0-5 f), E Curtin 1-0, E O’Donoghue, S Mills 0-1 each.

Avondhu: C O’Callaghan 0-3 (0-2 f), C Collins, F Nelligan 0-1 each.

SEANDÚN: A Lee (Na Piarsaigh); N O’Leary (Brian Dillons), L McKeogh (Blackrock); S Homan (St. Vincents); M Scannell (Bishopstown), R De Faoite (Blackrock), A Allen (Na Piarsaigh); E Buckley (Na Piarsaigh); E Sheehan (do); C Coleman (do), A O’Connor (St. Vincents), S Mills (Brian Dillons); E Curtain (Blackrock), E O’Donoghue (Bishopstown), A Ring (Na Piarsaigh).

Subs: E O’Connor (Na Piarsaigh) for C Coleman (inj, 37), E Coleman (Blackrock) for A Ring (46), A Coleman (Na Piarsaigh) for S Homan (53), C O’Donoghue (Bishopstown) for E Curtin (56), G Kearney (Nemo Rangers) for E O’Donoghue.

AVONDHU: B Ganley (Mallow); A O’Sullivan (do), T Coleman (St. Fanahans), J Guiney (Mallow); R Brosnan (Buttervant), L Doyle (Charleville), M Noonan (Newtownshandrum); C Collins (do), C O’Sullivan (do); M Shinnick (Buttervant), C O’Callaghan (Newtownshandrum), E Duigan (Mallow); F Nelligan (Charleville), A Tobin (Mallow), A O’Keeffe (St. Fanahans).

Referee: Colm Vaughan (Blarney).