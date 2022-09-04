Cork Camogie: Barrs impress again with victory over St Catherine's

St Finbarr’s 1-14 St Catherines 0-8

THE strong wind blowing in Castle Road made life difficult for both sides in this SE Systems Senior Championship clash.

St Finbarr’s, playing with it to their backs in the opening half, built up an 11-point interval lead, putting so much pressure on the St Catherine's defence they had to try and stem the tide by dropping back an extra player.

As a result, Catherine's found it hard to get scores when they did attack and they relied on the accuracy of Laura Hayes, with three frees, to keep them in touch.

It was a game of two halves with St Catherine's outscoring their opponents five scores to three in the second half but thanks to the foundation they laid in the opening period, the Blues still had nine points to spare at the end.

The Barrs lost corner-forward Eimear Hurley 13 minutes in with an arm injury but her departure saw the introduction of veteran campaigner Gemma O'Connor, featuring for the first time in championship this season.

At that stage, they led 0-5 to 0-2, Hannah O'Leary and Sorcha McCartan with two points each along with one from Keeva McCarthy, which ensured they were in control early on.

St Catherine's were denied a goal by Ciara Hurley, who just got a touch on Aoife Hurley’s attempt and with Hannah O'Leary pointing the Barrs stretched their lead before Emma Olden goaled on 14 minutes after a good move via Orlaith Cahalane.

Up 1-11 to 0-3 at the break, the second half was all about securing the win for the Barrs. They sat deep and matched anything the Saints threw at them.

With the wind picking up and the rain arriving it made life difficult for everyone, not least the team chasing a big deficit.

Laura Hayes, St Catherines accelerates away from Keeva McCarthy, St Finbarrs in the SE Systems Senior Camogie Championship; St Catherine's vs St Finbarr's at Castle Road, Cork on Sunday. Pic Larry Cummins

Hayes continued to be St Catherine's standout player as she worked hard to get her sides into the game.

Strong defending from a St Finbarr’s side who had excellent performers in Nicole Olden and Aoife O'Neill, meant they were never a real hint at a comeback.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: H O'Leary, S McCartan, O Cahalane (0-2 f) 0-3 each, E Olden 1-0, G O'Connor 0-2, I Keegan, K McCarthy, N Olden 0-1 each.

St Catherine’s: L Hayes 0-8 (0-6 f, 0-1 45).

St FINBARR'S: C Hurley; S Punch, A Egan, A O'Neill; I Keenan, M Cahalane, C Golden; N Olden, A Shannon; K McCarthy, S McCartan, H O'Leary; E Hurley, E Olden, O Cahalane.

Subs: G O'Connor For E Hurley (inj 13), E Wigginton Barrett for E Olden (49), C Laverty for K McCarthy (50), A O'Herlihy for I Keegan (53).

St CATHERINE'S: Y O'Neill; M Murphy, C Motherway, AM Rohan; SM Clancy, L Hayes, C Dreaper; M O'Keeffe, E O'Brien; M Rohan, N O'Regan, C Dunning; E Ronayne, A Hurley, A O'Regan.

Subs: S Barry for E Roynane (45), L O'Donnell for N O'Regan (47).

Referee: Simon Stokes (Tullylease).