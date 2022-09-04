Cork Camogie: Aoife Walsh goal sees Killeagh draw with Glen Rovers

Glen Rovers 2-11 Killeagh 1-14

HONOURS even at Castle Road on Saturday evening in an entertaining SE Systems third-round senior championship tie.

A brilliantly executed Emma Murphy goal on 58 minutes looked to have given the Glen the win but a Chloe Sigerson free and an Aoife Walsh goal three minutes into additional time saw the spoils shared.

The game was level six times in the opening half as the sides swapped points.

Key players on both sides were placed in defensive roles. Emma Murphy surprisingly lined out at centre-back. Chloe Sigerson hung around the half-back line and midfield, with Laura Treacy and Niamh Ní Chaoimh flanking the defensive wings and Hannah Looney midfield.

Killeagh's Laura Treacy holds up Glen Rovers' Leanne O'Sullivan. Picture: Denis Boyle

Killeagh relied on those players to run into attacking territory where the pass broke down, the Glen defence on top, in particular Kelly Falvey. Killeagh’s defence was also coping well but the Glen looked the more threatening.

They had a couple of goal chances, but Kate Mary Cullinane was alert and flexible. Lisa O’Riordan was also called into action in the Glen goal on 16 minutes. Nicole O’Brien broke the point cycle after a fine Tara McCarthy, Nora O’Riordan, O’Brien move saw the latter catch a high pass and finish to the net.

They led by four, but Killeagh finished the half strong to leave it 1-7 to 0-9 at the break.

The sides were level again on 41. Aisling Wallace was doing tremendous work out the field. Glen would lead by two but couldn’t shake the Killeagh challenge. Where the Glen had a number of wides in the first half now it was Killeagh that struck six to prevent them taking the lead.

The Glen pushed Emma Murphy up. It was the right move. She struck 1-2. The Glen thought they had it, but Killeagh finished strongest again to leave it all square.

Scorers for Glen Rovers: N O’Brien 1-4 (0-1 f), E Murphy 1-2 (0-1 f), M Martin 0-2, N O’Riordan (f), L Cunningham, L O’Sullivan (f) 0-1 each.

Killeagh: S Beausang 0-6 (0-4 f), A Walsh 1-0, H Looney, L McEvoy 0-2 each, L Treacy, K Aherne, C Harney, C Sigerson (f) 0-1 each.

GLEN ROVERS: L O’Riordan; C Martin, A O’Rourke, K Falvey; E O’Meara; E Murphy, T McCarthy; L Cunningham, L O’Sullivan; A Wallace, K Walsh, E Akinkolie; M Martin, N O’Brien, N O’Riordan.

Subs: S Murphy for Akinkolie (56), D Luby for O’Riordan (63).

KILLEAGH: KM Cullinane; E Treacy, A Walsh, A Kelly Budds; N Ni Chaoimh, A Fitzgerald, L Treacy; C Harney, C Barry; C Sigerson, H Looney, R Sheehan; K Ahern, S Beausang, C Daly.

Subs: S Kent for Budds (h-t), L McEvoy for Fitzgerald (47).

Referee: John Horgan (Gleann na Laoi).