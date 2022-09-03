Sat, 03 Sep, 2022 - 18:55

Cork Camogie: Clinical Courcey Rovers hit Douglas for 11 goals

City side have lost a host of experienced players and are struggling to compete at the top level now
Cork Camogie: Clinical Courcey Rovers hit Douglas for 11 goals

Courcey Rovers'  Aisling Moloney is tackled by Douglas' Denise Harrington during the SE Systems Cork Senior Camogie Championship at Castle Road. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Linda Mellerick

Courcey Rovers 11-22 Douglas 0-2 

A LONG, tough hour for Douglas in Castle Road as Courcey Rovers ran riot in this SE Systems Camogie Championship clash.

Rovers admitted getting no satisfaction by continuing the punishment of their rivals with seven goals in the second half having led 4-15 to 0-1 at halftime. But with scoring difference important for clubs looks to reach the quarter-finals, they had to keep their foot on the pedal and Douglas were aware of that.

Douglas started without six of the players that lined out for them in their previous two defeats. Full credit to those that put on the black, white and green striped jersey and kept working to the end. 

With no relegation in the championships, which clubs voted for, it is up to Douglas to make the decision to step down and rebuild.

Courcey Rovers have got another three points; their tally now four, with a win and a draw behind them. Other than that they didn’t learn much from this game. Their teamwork and vision was impressive. 

Courcey Rovers' Saoirse McCarthy scores a goal from Douglas' Amy Curtin. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Courcey Rovers' Saoirse McCarthy scores a goal from Douglas' Amy Curtin. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

They raced into a 3-6 to no score lead after ten minutes, Eimear O’Reilly winning good ball at right corner-forward and feeding Fiona Keating who hit two before O’Reilly herself took on the task and hit Courceys' third.

Jess Kavanagh was unavailable for selection this year for Douglas and their number one was missed. On this occasion, Rachel Swanton did her best but the onslaught was fast and furious from a Rovers side that were dominant all over the pitch.

Credit to Katrina Mackey who always gives 100% to her club and she once again tried her best here to stem the tide. With Saoirse McCarthy, Keating, Jacinta Crowley from placed balls, and O’Reilly in top flight, along with a point from Christine O’Neill, they got all of Rovers' first-half scores.

Courcey Rovers' Jacinta Crowley fires over a free. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Courcey Rovers' Jacinta Crowley fires over a free. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Courceys face Glen Rovers next weekend in the fourth of five group games.

Scorers for Courcey Rovers: S McCarthy 4-6, F Keating 4-4, Eimear O’Reilly 3-1, J Crowley 0-10 f, C O’Neill 0-1.

Douglas: K Mackey 0-2 f.

COURCEY ROVERS: S O'Reilly; L Crowley, G Hannon; A Hannon; O Twomey, A Moloney, A O’Reilly; Elaine O'Reilly, J Crowley; E Maguire, Lorraine Collins, C O’Neill; F Keating, Eimear O'Reilly, S McCarthy.

Subs: G O'Reilly for E Maguire (40), AM Collins for C O’Neill (50).

DOUGLAS: R Swanton; A Baldwin, A Cottrell, F McCarthy; A Murphy, A Curtin, E Cantillon; A Walsh, K Mackey; C St Ledger, L O’Brien, D Harrington; C McCarthy, J Leo, K Twomey.

Subs: A Cremin for A Murphy (22), C McAndrew for A Baldwin (22).

Referee: Anthony O'Regan (Youghal).

Read More

Rebel Óg awards: Cork camogie U16s and minor ladies footballers honoured

More in this section

John Allen and Jamie Wall are at the helm of Underdogs on TG4 this season John Allen and Jamie Wall are at the helm of Underdogs on TG4 this season
Richie Brooks, Cork Celtic legend passes away Richie Brooks, Cork Celtic legend passes away
Kilkenny v Limerick - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Christy O'Connor: Culture of disrespect for GAA referees has to end
cork camogiecork gaa
Cork City v Longford Town - SSE Airtricity League First Division

Colin Healy: Cork City keeper David Harrington still looking at Everton move

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more