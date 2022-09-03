SAFC: St Michael's and Bishopstown battle at Páirc Uí Rinn

THE only two city clubs in the Bon Secours county SAFC collide in the last round of group games at Páirc Uí Rinn Saturday evening at 7pm.

Group C pacesetters, St Michael’s, who have a two-point advantage over Bishopstown, are fancied to progress and bag one of the two semi-final spots up for grabs.

The Town are only ahead of Fermoy on scoring difference while, surprisingly, Knocknagree prop up the table.

Bishopstown's Odie Devlin about to lay off the ball against Knocknagree. Picture: John Tarrant

Victories over Knocknagree by three points — Adam Hennessy providing 2-2-and Fermoy by nine — Robbie Cotter hitting 0-6 and Keith Hegarty 1-3, have the Mahon club on course for the knock-out phase.

It’s a big ask for the Town, but their stunning 2-14 to 1-13 success against Knocknagree, when Jamie O’Sullivan contributed 0-6, was a much-needed shot in the arm.

It’s first against second in Group A, when O’Donovan Rossa take on Clyda Rovers with the Skibbereen club safely through to the last six and eyeing a semi-final place.

The Mourneabbey club should also qualify, currently two points ahead of Newmarket, who face bottom side Ilen Rovers, barring a couple of unlikely score lines.

Skibb are one of the form teams in the competition, scoring a combined 5-32 in big victories. Clyda pipped Ilen by a point before drawing with Newmarket while the men from the islands are trying to avoid being dragged into another relegation decider.

Group B is delicately poised with Dohenys and All-Ireland Gaeltacht champions, Ballingeary, level on three points, one ahead of Kiskeam with Bandon last in the standings.

Dohenys and Ballingeary drew so it’s down to the games Dohenys and Kiskeam and Ballingeary and Bandon with the Gaeltacht club fancied there.

That would leave the other tie effectively a straight knock-out though a draw would suit the Dunmanway club, for whom Mark Buckley and Fionn Herlihy are starring while Sean O’Sullivan is Kiskeam’s leading scorer on 1-9.

IAFC

Meanwhile, the four quarter-finals in the county IAFC will be known after Saturday's final round of group games at 2pm.

Group C is already decided with Mitchelstown, last year’s runners-up to Iveleary, and Boherbue, the county junior champions, safely through.

But, the other sections are finely balanced and everything up for grabs.

Gabriel Rangers lead Group A on four points, two ahead of Adrigole and Kilshannig with Ballydesmond yet to register.

Kilshannig must defeat Gabriels while Adrigole will fancy their chances against the Duhallow club.

Just two points separate Group B leaders Kildorrery from Glenville in fourth spot with St Nick’s and Glanworth sandwiched together in between. It’s Kildorrery against Glanworth and Nick’s against Glenville.

Aghabullogue top Group D and play Ballinora, who are level with St Finbarr’s. Dromtarriffe await the city club.