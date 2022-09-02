Douglas minor hurlers edge out Valley Rovers to reach Rebel Óg Premier 1 final

Douglas 2-11 Valley Rovers 0-15

DOUGLAS left it very late before eventually booking a final berth in the Premier 1 MHC after a pulsating semi- final win against Valley Rovers at the Mardyke yesterday.

Points deep in added time from Fionan Barry and Ronan Dooley settled this intriguing clash.

The striking of Sean Mac an tSaoi from placed balls gave the Innishannon side the perfect start in the opening three minutes, and they looked a side up for a battle.

Douglas responded with a flowing move that saw Barry assist a perfect pass to Dooley, who drilled his shot to the roof of the net.

To be fair, the tenacity of Valley Rovers kept them in the game as they outbattled their opponents, winning the majority of dirty ball.

Douglas did have a chance to register a second goal when Charlie Lucas was hauled down en route to goal but the resultant Barry penalty was superbly stopped by Valley Rovers keeper Ronan Kelleher.

After a lively opening half the sides were level at the break 1-5 to 0-8, but the trend of the game didn’t change, with Douglas getting punished with some soft frees.

Mac an tSaoi continued to execute them, and when he slotted over his ninth point with six minutes remaining, his side edged into a two-point lead, with Douglas looking deflated.

Valleys pushed on and when Harry O’Sullivan struck over the best point of the game two minutes later, the city side were on the ropes.

Douglas needed inspiration and got it when Joe Hartnett drove forward and rifled a shot to the net.

Both sides added a point each at the start of added time as extra time loomed, before Douglas snatched the victory.

Scorers for Douglas: F Barry 0-6 (0-2 f, 0-1 65), R Dooley 1-1, J Hartnett 1-0, R Hanley, C Hallahan, C Lucas, M O’Brien 0-1 each.

Valley Rovers: Sean Mac an tSaoi 0-11 (0-9 f, 0-1 65), R O’Donovan 0-2, K D O’Flynn, H O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

DOUGLAS: D Cawley; S Rourke, J O’Callaghan Meagher, C MacPhaidin; L Fogarty, E O’Flynn, D Reddington; OH Barry, C O’Keeffe; R Hanley, J Hartnett C Hallinhan; C Lucas, F Barry, R Dooley.

Subs: M O’Brien for C O’Keeffe (inj 40), M O’Connell for O Haynes-Barry (48), R O’Brien for C Lucas (58).

VALLEY ROVERS: R Kelleher; D O’Connell, O McCarthy, T McGrath; S O’Connor, E Guinane, J Woods; A Slattery, R O’Donovan; KD O’Flynn, C Desmond, H O’Sullivan; D Carthew, S Mac an tSaoi, S Ryan.

Sub: A Huggard for C Desmond (60).

Referee: Ciaran O’Regan (Ballyhea).