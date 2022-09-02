Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 21:47

Munster falter again at Musgrave Park after early lapses

Reds were beaten by London Irish despite battling hard in the second half
Munster's Liam Coombes in action against London Irish at Musgrave Park. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

Olan Allen

Munster 14 London Irish 19

MUNSTER ended their pre-season with a narrow defeat to London Irish at Musgrave Park last night, after a spirited fightback by the home side in the second half.

London Irish dominated the early exchanges and like last week, Munster found themselves seven points down inside the opening minutes when, from a lineout, the ball was spread out the wing for James Stokes to score in the corner, and Paddy Jackson converted. Liam Coombes came on after three minutes for the injured Calvin Nash.

The visitors had Munster pinned back in their own 22, with Stokes posing problems with ball in hand.

Munster slowly got back in the game with good runs out of defence by Simon Zebo and Liam Coombes, but simple errors proved costly.

Ben White was dangerous in the Munster 22 with some sniping breaks but solid defending kept the visitors out.

Alex Kendellen showed some urgency with a great break from a scrum, but Ollie Hassell-Collins made a great recovery to end the attack.

The Munster defence was breached again four minutes before the interval when a lineout was won by Josh Basham. The ball was spread wide where winger Matt Williams raced in to touch down in the corner, 12-0 at half-time.

Both sides made several changes, with the Munster half-back pairing of Jack Crowley and Paddy Patterson making a big difference as the Reds showed more urgency.

Munster were back in the game six minutes into the half when Mike Haley scored in the corner after great work by Malakai Fekitoa and Patterson. Crowley added the extras.

The Exiles extended their advantage with a try by Tom Hitchcock and Jacob Atkins converted in the 64th minute.

Constant pressure by Munster was rewarded with a try by Patterson which Crowley converted.

Scorers for Munster: M Haley P Patterson tries, J Crowley 2 cons.

London Irish: J Stokes, M Williams, T Hitchcock tries, P Jackson, J Atkins cons.

MUNSTER: S Zebo; C Nash, C Farrell, R Scannell, S Daly; B Healy, N Cronin; J Wycherley, S Buckley, K Knox; J Kleyn, E O’Connor; F Wycherly, J O’Donoghue, A Kendellen.

Replacements: D Barron, R Salanoa, L O’Connor E Edogbo, T Ahern, C Hurley, D Okeke, C Moore, P Patterson, J Crowley, L Coombes, M Fekitoa, A Frisch, T Butler, M Haley.

LONDON IRISH: J Stokes; M Williams, C Rona, B van Rensburg, O Hassell-Collins; P Jackson, B White; F Gigena, M Cornish, O Hoskins; R Simmons, A Coleman; B Donnell, T Pearson, J Basham.

Replacements: J Caulfield, L Chawatama, J Cooke, C Cunningham-South, I Curtis-Harris, D Fishetti, I Miller, A Ratuniyarawa, J Atkins, C Englefield, T Hitchcock, R Jennings, L Morisi,.

Referee: C Busby (IRFU).

