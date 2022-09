THIS is the first of the last three home games this season for Cork City as they host Longford in Turner’s Cross.

The next three games for Colin Healy’s City side will be tough tests as they face fourth, third and second teams in the league.

“I have said it all season that there are no easy games in this division,” said manager Colin Healy.

“We focus game by game and this game against Longford will be another tough test for us, but one in which we are prepared and ready for.

“We beat them at home earlier in the season 4-1 but the scoreline wasn’t a true reflection of this game as it was a close contest. We drew with them twice.

We certainly won’t be complacent tonight as we know they’re a good side with a good manager and they have improved since we last played them.

“Our goal is to win the league and like every other team, Longford will try everything they can to stop us from doing so. We just need to be ready for that battle.”

James Akintunde of Derry City in action against Josh Honohan of Cork City last weekend. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Longford come in on the back of a good run of form winning their last four games while City had a defeat last weekend in the cup to Derry.

The positive from that loss was Healy was able to give players game-time and able to rest others. One negative was certainly the dismissal of striker Ruairi Keating.

“It is what it is but it’s disappointing for us to be without Keating tonight.

“He has been a massive player for us all season. I understand referees can get some decisions wrong and this time, I do feel he got it wrong.

“It was a very harsh decision as we all know Keating isn’t the type of player or person who would stamp down on a player, so yes I do think it was a wrong decision by the referee.

“But look it’s disappointing not to have Keating tonight however we do have players to come in and take the opportunity.

“The players we have brought in this year have been excellent. All we ask of them now is to keep the heads down and continue to improve over the next couple of weeks.”

Experienced Kevin O'Connor will be a key player for Cork City in the title run-in. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Like every home game, Healy is looking for huge support at the Cross.

“The fans have been amazing all season. I hope they can come out again this evening and show their support for the lads as it really does make a massive difference to their performance.”

While the three points are all that matters, I hope the fans can enjoy a good game of attractive football also.

As we’ve said on many occasions this year, the fans are giving up their time and money to watch the lads on a Friday evening and while three points is also important to them, winning ugly isn’t what brings the crowds back.

They want to see good football played and to be fair to Healy, he has the players to do so.

Let’s just hope they play with confidence tonight and not be more concerned about not losing than trying to win the game.