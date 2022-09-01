Ireland into the World Cup playoffs after gritty win over Finland

Republic of Ireland 1 Finland 0

IRELAND sealed a playoff spot and with it the chance to qualify for the 2023 World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand as they defeated Finland 1-0 in Tallaght Stadium on Thursday night.

A second-half goal from Lily Agg, who qualifies to represent Ireland through her Cork-born grandmother, proved to be the difference between the two sides as Vera Pauw’s side secure second spot in Group A and move one step closer to reaching their first-ever major tournament.

Cork natives Megan Connolly and Denise O’Sullivan - the two goalscorers in Ireland’s crucial 2-1 triumph in Helsinki earlier in the campaign - retained their usual starting places while Saoirse Noonan wasn’t included in the matchday squad.

Despite being roared on by a record crowd of 6,952, the Girls in Green started nervously and they needed their captain Katie McCabe to hack an Anna Westerlund close-range shot off her line inside the opening minutes.

The home side showed signs of life midway through the first half but it was Finland that still controlled the majority of the possession and they again went close to scoring just shy of the half an hour mark.

The ball broke kindly to Linda Sallstrom on the edge of the six-yard box but goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan did well to react and tip the shot wide of the right post after it took a couple of deflections on its way towards goal.

But Ireland finished the half brightly as they pressed higher up the pitch and began to reclaim second balls.

Denise O'Sullivan of Republic of Ireland in action against Heidi Kollanen of Finland at Tallaght Stadium. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Denise O’Sullivan saw a tame header from a Megan Campbell cross saved by Tinja-Riikka Korpela shortly before Heather Payne’s low drive from just inside the penalty area was also stopped by the Finnish number one.

They took that momentum into the second period and moments after Korpela was forced to turn her own defender's header wide following another Campbell long throw-in, Diane Caldwell slipped as she looked to fire a loose ball home from a few yards out.

But the goal the Irish desperately craved finally came in the 54th minute when Agg got her head on the end of Connolly’s superb free-kick before bravely nodding it past the onrushing keeper.

They had a glorious opportunity to double their lead on 67 minutes but Heather Payne could only drill her effort straight at the shot-stopper when she was through one on one.

Diane Caldwell of Republic of Ireland has a header on goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifier match. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

But it mattered little as Ireland battled until the end to restrict their opponents and deservedly claim a playoff spot which is set to be quite complicated in its format.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan, Jamie Finn, Diane Caldwell, Louise Quinn, Megan Connolly, Megan Campbell, Jessica Ziu, Denise O’Sullivan, Ruesha Littlejohn, Katie McCabe, Heather Payne.

Subs: Lily Agg for Reusha Littlejohn (41), Chloe Mustaki for Megan Campbell (76), Lucy Quinn for Jessica Ziu (85).

FINLAND: Tinja-Riikka Korpela; Elli Pikkujamsa, Anna Westerlund, Natalia Kuikka, Emma Koivisto, Olga Athinen, Ria Oling, Eveliina Summanen, Heidi Kollanen, Jutta Rantala, Linda Sallstrom.

Subs: Sanni Franssi for Heidi Kollanen (67), Jenny Danielsson for Elli Pikkujamsa (74).

Referee: Stéphanie Frappart (France).