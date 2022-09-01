Cork camogie: Enniskeane make short work of Ballincollig to get back on track

Enniskeane 3-21 Ballincollig 0-4

ENNISKEANE blitzed Ballincollig in the SE Systems Senior Camogie Championship in Belgooly.

Both sides were in search of their first win of the campaign but the West Cork side had too much strength in all sectors for a Ballincollig side that battled hard but could never match the intensity of their opponents, who are managed by former Kilkenny All-Star Elaine Alward.

Enniskeane made the early running and two first-half goals from Daire O'Brien had them in control.

Cork senior Orla Cronin was unerring from frees and hit five in the opening half. They were added to by one from play each through Tara Sheehan, Orla Coughlan, Laura Mannix and Sinead Curtin.

Ballincollig had two Patricia Buttimer points and one a piece from Olivia O'Leary and Elaine Casey as they tried in vain to stay in touch with a lively Enniskeane as wasteful shooting proved costly.

From the restart, Enniskeane continued to dominate and they picked off scores at their ease.

Five without reply stretched their lead thanks to Orla Cronin, Tara Sheehan and Laura Mannix, who picked off points as the Ballincollig defence came under huge pressure.

A goal from substitute Molly Holland effectively gave Ballincollig no way back.

Ballincollig's Elaine Casey wins possession from Enniskeane players Celine Nyhan and Danielle Carroll in the SE Systems Cork Senior Camogie Championship at Belgooly. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Cronin landed another three points on the trot followed by scores from Sheehan, Molly Hillard and two from O’Brien.

It sealed a good victory for Enniskeane.

Ballincollig will be disappointed at taking such a heavy beating having already been outclassed by rivals Éire Óg.

With a relatively young side lining out at senior level, many making their debuts, it was always going to be hard this season.

Enniskeane, after losing out last weekend to in-form St Finbarr's will be happy going into the next round with a victory under their belts.

Scorers for Enniskeane: O Cronin 0-10 (0-7 f), D O'Brien 2-2, M Hillard 1-1, T Sheehan, L Mannix 0-3, O Coughlan S Hurley 0-1 each.

Ballincollig: P Buttimer 0-2 (0-1 f, 0-1 45), E Casey, O O'Leary 0-1 each.

ENNISKEANE: K Corcoran; C Duggan, E O'Driscoll, L Duggan; D O'Neill, C Nyhan, A O'Driscoll; L Mannix, S Curtin; O Coughlan, O Cronin, S O'Driscoll; T Sheehan, S Hurley, D O'Brien.

Subs: D Carroll for C Duggan (12), M Hillard for O Coughlan (35), M Browne for D Carroll (45), L Corcoran for S Curtin (50).

BALLINCOLLIG: A Hartnett; S Keane, M Tarnaud, C O'Donovan; L Weste, S Buckley, LM O'Farrell; O O'Leary, P Buttimer; O McCarthy, S Coomey, L Cooper; O Hennigan, E Casey A Lovett.

Subs: O Keating for S Keane (h-t), S McCarthy for C Hennigan (h-t), K McCabe for O McCarthy (59) C Kirby for A Lovett (59).

Referee: Diarmuid Kirwin (Éire Óg).