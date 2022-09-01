Thu, 01 Sep, 2022 - 21:21

Cork camogie: Enniskeane make short work of Ballincollig to get back on track

West Cork side were up and running from the opening stages thanks to a pair of Daire O'Brien goals
Cork camogie: Enniskeane make short work of Ballincollig to get back on track

Enniskeane's Orla Cronin trying to get clear of Ballincollig's Sarah Buckley. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Mary Newman

Enniskeane 3-21 Ballincollig 0-4 

ENNISKEANE blitzed Ballincollig in the SE Systems Senior Camogie Championship in Belgooly.

Both sides were in search of their first win of the campaign but the West Cork side had too much strength in all sectors for a Ballincollig side that battled hard but could never match the intensity of their opponents, who are managed by former Kilkenny All-Star Elaine Alward.

Enniskeane made the early running and two first-half goals from Daire O'Brien had them in control. 

Cork senior Orla Cronin was unerring from frees and hit five in the opening half. They were added to by one from play each through Tara Sheehan, Orla Coughlan, Laura Mannix and Sinead Curtin. 

Ballincollig had two Patricia Buttimer points and one a piece from Olivia O'Leary and Elaine Casey as they tried in vain to stay in touch with a lively Enniskeane as wasteful shooting proved costly.

From the restart, Enniskeane continued to dominate and they picked off scores at their ease. 

Five without reply stretched their lead thanks to Orla Cronin, Tara Sheehan and Laura Mannix, who picked off points as the Ballincollig defence came under huge pressure. 

A goal from substitute Molly Holland effectively gave Ballincollig no way back.

Ballincollig's Elaine Casey wins possession from Enniskeane players Celine Nyhan and Danielle Carroll in the SE Systems Cork Senior Camogie Championship at Belgooly. Picture: Denis Minihane.
Ballincollig's Elaine Casey wins possession from Enniskeane players Celine Nyhan and Danielle Carroll in the SE Systems Cork Senior Camogie Championship at Belgooly. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Cronin landed another three points on the trot followed by scores from Sheehan, Molly Hillard and two from O’Brien.

It sealed a good victory for Enniskeane. 

Ballincollig will be disappointed at taking such a heavy beating having already been outclassed by rivals Éire Óg. 

With a relatively young side lining out at senior level, many making their debuts, it was always going to be hard this season. 

Enniskeane, after losing out last weekend to in-form St Finbarr's will be happy going into the next round with a victory under their belts.

Scorers for Enniskeane: O Cronin 0-10 (0-7 f), D O'Brien 2-2, M Hillard 1-1, T Sheehan, L Mannix 0-3, O Coughlan S Hurley 0-1 each.

Ballincollig: P Buttimer 0-2 (0-1 f, 0-1 45), E Casey, O O'Leary 0-1 each.

ENNISKEANE: K Corcoran; C Duggan, E O'Driscoll, L Duggan; D O'Neill, C Nyhan, A O'Driscoll; L Mannix, S Curtin; O Coughlan, O Cronin, S O'Driscoll; T Sheehan, S Hurley, D O'Brien.

Subs: D Carroll for C Duggan (12), M Hillard for O Coughlan (35), M Browne for D Carroll (45), L Corcoran for S Curtin (50).

BALLINCOLLIG: A Hartnett; S Keane, M Tarnaud, C O'Donovan; L Weste, S Buckley, LM O'Farrell; O O'Leary, P Buttimer; O McCarthy, S Coomey, L Cooper; O Hennigan, E Casey A Lovett. 

Subs: O Keating for S Keane (h-t), S McCarthy for C Hennigan (h-t), K McCabe for O McCarthy (59) C Kirby for A Lovett (59).

Referee: Diarmuid Kirwin (Éire Óg).

Read More

Cork Camogie: Ruthless St Finbarr's too slick for Éire Óg

More in this section

Richie Brooks, Cork Celtic legend passes away Richie Brooks, Cork Celtic legend passes away
Everton believed to have offered Cork City 50,000 for goalkeeper David Harrington Everton believed to have offered Cork City 50,000 for goalkeeper David Harrington
Bandon in clinical form as Youghal face relegation battle Bandon in clinical form as Youghal face relegation battle
cork gaacork camogie
John Allen and Jamie Wall are at the helm of Underdogs on TG4 this season

John Allen and Jamie Wall are at the helm of Underdogs on TG4 this season

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more