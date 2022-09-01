John Allen and Jamie Wall are at the helm of Underdogs on TG4 this season

THERE'S a strong Cork flavour to the new season of Underdogs on TG4, with Jamie Wall and John Allen involved in the management team.

Hurling is in the spotlight on TG4’s hugely popular GAA show from September 15, as the selectors assemble a squad of ambitious players with enough drive, skill and passion to take on one of the greatest teams in the country.

Underdogs, first screened in 2003, has previously covered football, with Cork All-Ireland winner Pearse O'Neill subsequently moving onto inter-county level after featuring, and more recently ladies football with Leeside legend Valerie Mulcahy on the sideline.

This time the rookies will be encouraged by former Cork dual player and hurling manager, who led Cork to an All-Ireland victory in 2005, John Allen, Wexford camogie star and four-time All-Ireland winner Claire O’Connor, and one of the youngest managers ever to win the Fitzgibbon cup, Jamie Wall, who was a dual underage hurler and footballer for the Rebels.

POTENTIAL

The management team have to put a panel of hurlers together that have the potential to take on one of the best inter-county teams in the country. Hurlers from across the country came to try out to see if they have what it takes.

Some players will be chosen to go on this incredible journey where they will be trained and managed by legends of the game, others will have to go home.

For six months viewers will follow their trials and tribulations as they train to take on one of the best teams in the country. They will receive words of wisdom and advice from legends of the game such as Davy Fitz, Lar Corbett and Declan Hannon.

Each week management will have to drop one or more of the players from the Underdogs camp, as only 30 can come with them to play the ultimate challenge match.

The new series starts in two weeks, September 15, at 9.30pm on TG4.