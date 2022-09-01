Premier Division needs Cork City, a packed Turner's Cross is hard to beat

FORMER Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley would love to see Cork City back in the Premier Division next season.

Buckley believes that the top-tier in Ireland would benefit from having City back amongst the elite clubs in the division.

Buckley, who has twice guided St Patrick’s Athletic to the title during his time as a manager, recalls the epic battles his former club had with City.

“They are going really well, and it would be good to see them back in the Premier Division.

“Turner’s Cross is a great venue to play and manage at. I have great memories there,” Buckley said.

“The atmosphere there is one of the best in the country. I remember a game during my time as Pa'ts manager, I think it was around the year 1999. We were both fighting for the title.

Ex-Cork city manager Dave Barry shakes hands with Liam Buckley at Turner's Cross. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“I do remember playing them one evening, and that match was put back about 20 minutes because of the crowd coming into the ground.

“It was a full house at Turner’s Cross because it was a top-of-the-table clash. It was just a fantastic occasion.

“I remember saying that if all the grounds were like this, we would have a wonderful league. Cork were leading 1-0.

“Dave Barry and myself were the managers. We ended up winning that game and that more or less won us the league. Again, it’s a brilliant ground and I’ve great memories there.

“The Premier Division has missed Cork over the last two years especially when you look at the crowds they attract.

“Their game recently against Galway United attracted over 6,000 which is remarkable for a First Division game.

“So they are missed in the top-tier. It is a club with a big reputation and one that has always been competing for honours.

APPRECIATE

“The crowd are very sporting and good-natured in how they support their team and club. They do appreciate their team.

“It’s not just Cork that would benefit the Premier Division, but sides like Galway, Waterford and Treaty United.

“It would be healthier for the league to have sides from all around the country competing in it. I believe it would probably be better to have just one bigger league.

“I would definitely think it would be more beneficial to extend the teams in the league. If you had 16 or so teams in the league, you will then have your Corks, Treatys, Waterfords and Galways competing in it.

Of course, some may argue that there could be a significant gap between the teams at the top and bottom of the table, but I do believe it would make for a more exciting division.”

Buckley, who left his position as Sligo boss back in May having guided the club to two European campaigns since taking up the role in 2019, does want to return to management someday in the future.

The 62-year-old, has no ill feeling towards his old employers and envisions them doing well again this season but does think he would have guided the club to another top-four finish had he remained in charge.

“I’ll definitely get back into management. Where, when and why? I don’t know. But I am enjoying the break.

Former Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley. Picture: INPHO/Evan Logan

“I think we did have some poor performances at the start of this season but that being said; I was still confident that I would have kept Sligo in the top-four this year.

“We managed to qualify for Europe the last two seasons. Had I remained in charge; I felt that with a bit of tweaking in the transfer window, I think we would have pushed on.

“I felt we would have finished in the top-three and worst case scenario finished fourth.

“I wasn’t overly concerned after our poor start for my own position. But we had a few results that didn’t go our way and the board and I made a decision and it came to a conclusion.

“It’s part and parcel of football and I appreciate that. Of the three years that I was there; we did qualify for Europe twice and I did gather a good chunk of the players that are currently there, the likes of Aidan Keena.

“I do expect them to do well this year and would be surprised if they don’t make Europe.”