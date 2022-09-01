Éire Óg hurlers hold off Kiltha Óg to reach U19 final

Éire Óg 1-19 Kiltha Óg 2-15

THIS Cork U19 Premier 2 Hurling Championship semi-final encounter played at Shanbally went the way of Éire Óg last night.

This was an enthralling game right from the very moment the ball was thrown in and it was all up for grabs heading into second-half stoppage time.

However, Éire Óg were celebrating at the full-time whistle and can now look forward to the final against Blarney.

Kiltha Óg, who were without Cork U20 Jack Leahy, started well and got the first two points of the game courtesy of Kelvin Cody Byrne and Sean Geaney.

Éire Óg responded and finished to the back of the net in the fifth minute. This was an instinctive close-range finish by Cathal Sheehan, who reacted quickest to finish from a few yards out when the ball broke to him.

Seamus Lordan kept his composure to subsequently slot over with a well-taken point on the turn as the Ovens side edged in front. Kiltha Óg kept well in touching distance as John Ahern got some fine scores.

John Ahern in action for Kiltha Óg. Picture: Larry Cummins

On the quarter of an hour mark, Éire Óg were ahead 1-6 to 0-5, with Diarmuid Dillon splitting the posts with a lovely effort from distance.

Cathal Sheehan got another Éire Óg point in the 23rd minute, while Billy McGann replied.

Éire Óg held the advantage at the break, with Darragh Coakley getting a fine point, with Dillon and Sheehan also pointing.

Lordan got an early second-half score, followed by Sheehan and David Casey, which saw the Ovens side hold a seven-point advantage in the 35th minute of play.

Kiltha Óg though were not going to give up that easily and by the 40th minute, the team were level. First of all, Ahern blasted into the back of the net, before Kiltha Óg got a second goal shortly afterwards after Cillian O’Callaghan found the back of the net.

Kiltha Óg went in front when O’Callaghan got a point moments later. Éire Óg showed what they were made of when the pressure came on them. David Casey got a score to level the game up for the Ovens side in the 45th minute before another Sheehan effort edged them back into the lead.

Casey put his side two points in front at 1-17 to 2-12 with the game heading into the final 10 minutes.

Kiltha Óg kept on going right until the very end and a Billy McGann score ensured they still could harbour hopes of securing a late victory.

With the contest well into stoppage time in the second half, Sheehan landed another Éire Óg point which proved to be crucial in sealing the win.

Éire Óg now face Blarney, after they came out on top courtesy of a 2-20 to 1-15 victory over Ballincollig in the other semi-final clash.

Scorers for- Éire Óg: C Sheehan (0-6 f) 1-8, D Casey 0-4, S Lordan 0-3, D Dillon 0-2, D O’Connell, D Coakley 0-1 each.

Kiltha Óg: J Ahern (0-2 f) 1-5, C O’Callaghan 1-1, B McGann 0-4, K Cody Byrne 0-2, C Sice, M Dywer, S Geaney, 0-1 each.

ÉIRE ÓG: E O’Shea; C Harris, T O’Brien, A O’Sullivan; C Buckley, A McCarthy, A Power; B Thompson, M Murphy; D Dillon, D O’Connell, D Coakley; C Sheehan, S Lordan, D Casey.

Subs: J Galvin for Murphy (38), D Healy for Dillon (39), C Malone for O’Sullivan (47), C Eagles for Lordan (53).

KILTHA ÓG: P O’Flynn; T Fleming, D Lynch, O Cantwell; C Padden, D Joyce, D Leahy; M Dwyer, S Geaney; C Sice, J Ahern, N Geaney; B McGann, E Sweetnam, K Cody Byrne.

Subs: C O’Callaghan for Geaney (36), J Leahy for Sweetnam (45).

Referee: Jim McEvoy (Blarney).