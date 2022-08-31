Fermoy ladies bounce back from Mourneabbey defeat to claim victory

MOURNEABBEY, Fermoy and Aghada registered important Cork LGFA senior championship wins over a hectic weekend.

Valley Rovers and Fermoy contested a cracking Group 1 senior championship clash in Brinny.

Both sides were coming off disappointing losses with Éire Óg proving too strong for Rovers and Fermoy going down to Mourneabbey.

Last Sunday’s encounter was played out amid humid conditions but it was Fermoy who enjoyed the better start.

Abbie Scannell found the net to hand the visitors an early lead.

Despite dominating possession, Fermoy were indebted to goalkeeper Emer Feerick for producing an excellent penalty save shortly after.

Fermoy led 2-6 to 1-8 at the break after Teresa Murphy netted her side’s second goal.

The third quarter belonged to Valleys. A brace of goals had the Brinny leading by four at the final water break.

That was their opponents cue to move up through the gears however, as a rejuvenated Fermoy kicked five unanswered points.

Abbie Scannell, Aoife O’Sullivan and Aisling Daly were prominent as Fermoy eventually edged a cracking encounter 2-14 to 3-10.

Despite a second consecutive loss, Valley Rovers underlined why they belong in the senior grade.

Michelle O’Regan top scored with 1-7 on an afternoon Cliona O’Riordan weighed in with 2-1.

A returning Eimear Kiely and Kim Muckian contributed a point apiece.

The bulk of Fermoy’s scores came courtesy of Abbie Scannell (1-5), Aoife O’Sullivan and Aisling Daly (0-3 each).

Teresa Murphy (1-0), Aoibhe Carey (0-2) and Katie O’Flynn (0-1) completed a fine afternoon’s work for the winners.

Next up for Fermoy is another tough championship game against Éire Óg. Valley Rovers travel to Kinsale looking to get off the mark at the third time of asking.

Kinsale’s first senior championship appearance of the season ended in defeat away to Mourneabbey last Sunday.

The defending county senior champions racked up an impressive total for the second week running following a 10-19 to 3-7 triumph.

Jenny Murphy contributed two of Kinsale’s goals in a game Caoimhe Horgan added 1-1. Cork senior Orla Finn kicked 0-3 with Caoimhe O’Callaghan, Faye Ahern and Kate Redmond also contributing.

As for Mourneabbey, the Queens of Cork and Munster LGFA show no sign of taking their foot off the gas as they look to retain their county and provincial titles.

A full-forward line comprising of Deirdre Cronin, Laura Fitzgerald and Anna Ryan provided the majority of Mourneabbey’s total during another commanding display.

In Group 2 of the Cork LGFA senior championship, Aghada made it two victories in as many games following a terrific battle with Bride Rovers, winning 2-10 to 1-12.

Bride led 0-7 to 0-6 at the break but Aghada’s ability to build on their previous win over St Val’s saw the eventual winners twice find the net late in the second half.

Amy O’Connor and Katelyn Smith raised green flags in a fixture Roisín Phelan, Rachel Leahy, Bridget Wall and Maeve McGrath also impressed.

Katie Quirke underlined her class for the second week running by scoring 1-6 for a battling Bride Rovers. Sarah Murphy, Aoife O’Riordan, Eleanor Ahern, Grace Kearney and Leah Hallihan’s combined efforts bodes well for the remainder of Bride’s campaign.

Elsewhere in Group 2, Clonakilty are scheduled to travel to Inch Rovers on Monday evening.

Clon face Aghada in Ahamilla next weekend while Bride look to return to winning ways at the expense of St Val’s.

Castlehaven announced their 2022 Cork LGFA intermediate county championship intentions with a comprehensive win away to Donoughmore.

The west Cork club and reigning junior A county champions were far too strong for Donoughmore, running out 6-18 to 1-3 winners.

Mairead O’Driscoll top scored for the Haven, racking up 2-6 on an afternoon Ellie McCarthy (1-2), Siobhan Courtney, Lisa O’Mahony (1-1 each) and Grainne O’Sullivan (1-0) also got on the winners’ scoresheet.

Castlehaven will look to Niamh O’Sullivan, Alice O’Driscoll, Ellen Buckley, Rachel Whelton and Eilis Bohane in their next Group 2 outing at home to Abhainn Dalla.

The latter will be eager to bounce back from a narrow 2-14 to 2-10 Group 2 loss at the hands of Araglen Demsonds Buí when they visit west Cork on Sunday. Araglen host Donughmore on the same afternoon.