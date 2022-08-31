Blackstone hit Parkview for six in their AUL League Two clash

Parkview 2

Blackstone Rovers 6

Blackstone Rovers swept to victory after a slick performance saw them overcome the challenge of Parkview Celtic 6-2 in their League 2 clash at Garryduff over the weekend.

And aside from a good 15 minutes at the start of the second period that Parkview Celtic had, Blackstone pretty much dictated proceedings throughout.

Blackstone made their mark almost immediately when Adam Carroll helped on to Evan Hourighan who steered home the opener after just three minutes.

And after Damien Doody’s cross was just too high for the available Hourighan, Blackstone doubled their advantage three minutes later.

A magnificent ball into space from Michael Twohig freed up Doody and when he crossed for Donnacha O’Sullivan, he found the far corner with a tidy finish.

Blackstone continued very much on the front foot and it was Francetti who had to get down smartly to deal with an effort from Sean Carroll.

But, Parkview had a chance soon afterwards when a terrific ball from Scott O’Callaghan reached Sean O’Donnell, but he skewed over from a favourable position.

Blackstone went 3-0 up on 20 and it arrived as a result of a sweet move.

The Blackstone Rovers side that had a 6-2 victory over Parkview Celtic in their League 2 clash at Garryduff.

Donnacha O’Sullivan combined with Adam Carroll before finding Evan Hourighan who rifled into the far corner to produce a marvellous finish.

Parkview were doing their best to settle into the game, but it was Blackstone who threatened again when Kevin O’Meara floated a ball into the box, but Donnacha O’Sullivan failed to get a touch while lurking near the far post.

At the other end, Gary O’Shea did well to turn his marker before rifling with force towards goal – only to see Boland get his body firmly behind the effort.

Using neat control, Evan Hourighan, turned inside, but from an acute angle, he drilled against the side-netting – ignoring the better option to pass it through for the unmarked Sean Carroll.

Blackstone were still in control at this point with Warren Forde knocking it over from Adam Carroll’s pass and minutes later, Forde headed back across goal from a corner and when it broke for Donnacha O’Sullivan, there were too many bodies in the way to allow his goal-bound effort through.

With just minutes to the break, Evan Hourighan, picked out Donnacha O’Sullivan with a lovely pass on the inside, but instead of pulling the trigger then, he over elaborated and the chance went.

With just five minutes into the second period, Blackstone found themselves 4-0 up when from Evan Houighan’s corner; the ball pinged around the box until it fell for Warren Forde who rifled home with ease.

But, lackadaisicalness in the Blackstone defence allowed Scott O’Callaghan an opportunity to claim cheap possession from a stray pass before slamming home Parkview’s first.

This energized Parkview somewhat and in fact, they claimed a second which resulted from a lovely neat move.

Parkview Celtic's captain Sean O'Donnell (left) with Blackstone Rovers' Michael Twohig, accompanied by referee Paul O'Sullivan.

Mark Magee played it on to Matteo Fava who guided it inside to Gary O’Shea and using minimum back-lift, the Parkview forward sent a thumping effort deep into the Blackstone net – 4-2 in the 55th minute.

This was followed by a superb effort from Gary O’Shea that flashed narrowly wide.

But, Blackstone settled themselves again and after replacing some tired legs with a number of substitutes, they got their fifth when Doody helped on for Darren Hosford who produced a beautiful finish to the corner on 75.

Blackstone were now in command once again and it was Doody who fed Warren Forde this time to slot home number six on 87.

At this stage, there was no way back for a brave Parkview Celtic side as Blackstone held on very comfortably in the end.

Parkview: Nathan Francetti, Mark Magee, Ricky Parker, James Langan, Tomas Murphy, David Goulding, Sean O’Donnell, Matteo Fava, Scott O’Callaghan, Gary O’Shea and Kevin Curran.

Subs: Roy Hartigan and Sandru Alves for Mark Magee and David Goulding (75).

Blackstone Rovers: Jamie Boland, Ciaran McCarthy, Kevin O’Meara, Gavin Pepper, Michael Twohig, Damien Doody, Evan Hourighan, Warren Forde, Sean Carroll, Adam Carroll and Donnacha O’Sullivan.

Subs: Darren Hosford for Donnacha O’Sullivan (half-time), Ken Kearney for Adam Carroll (60), Colin Bevan for Sean Carroll (68), Pat Curtin for Evan Hourighan (80), James Morrison for Warren Forde (88).

Referee: Paul O’Sullivan.