IN the last ten years, Cork’s young boxers have enjoyed remarkable success at the European and World championships.

Prior to 2012, the only international medals won by Cork boxers was Pa Walsh of St Colman’s winning a Junior European silver medal in 1994 and Tom Kiely representing the Glen BC winning a European Bronze Youths medal in 2006.

In the annals’ of Cork’s boxing history in International competition, Pa Walsh was a trail blazer and his club St Colman’s can equally be proud of this achievement.

Pa went on to become an accomplished senior boxer and today, as a coach is still very active with the Shanagarry based club.

2012 ushered in a new era of International success for Cork boxers and for the next ten years - up to last weekend – a further 14 medals would find their way to Leeside.

Oliver McCarthy representing the Brian Dillion’s Club went all the way and won a European Gold medal at the School Boy Championships in 2012.

This was Cork’s first Gold medal and all in Cork boxing rejoiced in this outstanding victory.

Steven Cairns, European silver medalist 2015.

It created a great feeling of future success for boxers from Cork. This opened the flood gates for many Cork clubs and coaches who began to see a great future for Cork boxers on the European and World sporting stage.

The following year a Macroom boxer bounced on to the world stage.

Christina Desmond, having won multiple National under age titles, entered the World Junior Championships and returned to Cork with a Silver medal.

She also made history by becoming the first female boxer to win an International Medal. The following year Christina represented Ireland at the Junior Olympics in China.

Two years later as an elite boxer, Christina equalled Kieran Joyce’s record winning a Bronze medal at the European Elite Championships.

In 2015, the good run continued for Cork boxers with Eamer Coughlan winning a World Silver Medal.

Eamer from the Riverstown Boxing Club gave his all, in the ring and many believed he did enough to win the Gold medal, however his success was celebrated by his club and his family and it was second World Silver Medal to come to Cork in two years.

In the same year of 2015 representing the Loughmahon boxing club, Steve Cairns won a European Silver Medal.

This was seen as a great step in the career of a very stylish boxer. He later went on to box for the Legacy Boxing club.

Steve subsequently retired from the amateur ranks. Today Steve Cairns is a professional boxer where he hopes to enjoy a good career.

In 2016, Oliver McCarthy won his second European Medal in four years when he won a youth’s silver medal.

This was an outstanding achievement from the Brian Dillions boxer. Oliver has the distinction of winning European Gold and Silver medals.

Martin McDonnagh Glen BC also won a Bronze medal that year. 2017 was another great year for the Riverstown Boxing Club.

In that year Callum Walsh returned from The European Championship as a gold medallist. Callum displayed style with class and buckets of boxing ability.

However, like Steve Cairns he also choose to turn professional, where it is hoped he will have a successful career.

In 2018, European success came to the Kanturk club. Katie O’Keefe who has now won a host of National titles, returned to the Barony of Duhallow as a European School Girl Bronze Medallist.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin presenting Leanne Murphy of Togher BC with the 'Champion Of Champions' Perpetual Cup, a trophy named in honour of his late father Paddy 'The Champ' Martin. Picture: Doug MInihane

The following year, she cloaked herself again in European glory returning with a Silver medal. Katie was determined to complete the set and return with a Gold, however the Covid pandemic cancelled all International competition and there her dream died.

The Kanturk BC and Katie can be proud of her achievements.

That same year of 2018, representing the North side boxing club, Michael Faulkner following same class displays, won a school boy European Gold medal.

This success raised the profile of the North side Boxing club and it was the third Gold medal won by Cork clubs in European competition. Faulkner was coached by Paul Buttimer who in 2017, along with members of his family, was honoured at a Cork boxing breakfast to mark the 25” anniversary of Paul representing Ireland at the Olympics in Barcelona in 1992.

Michael Faulkner’s Gold medal reflected the depth of talent in Cork Boxing. This was a great tribute to all Cork clubs who had succeeded in bringing over 30 All-Ireland titles to leeside for five years in succession.

In 2019, Leanne Murphy representing the Togher boxing club won a European Youth Bronze medal. She also had the distinction of being appointed captain of the Irish International team.

This was a great honour for her club, and she was the first Cork boxer to hold the captaincy of her country in the European Championships.

The Covid 19 pandemic cancelled all championships in 2020 and 2021, however this year the European championships were resumed and Cork boxing celebrated the success of Ricky Kelly Midleton BC winning a bronze medal and Lauren Crinnion Fr Horgan's BC winning a silver medal completing a great 10 years for Cork International Championship boxing.

This illustrious decade yielded a rich harvest of 14 medals of three gold, six silver and five bronze medals.