Louis Mulqueen: Blackrock hurlers must get in the flow to challenge for the county

BLACKROCK are through to the quarter-final of the Co-op Superstores PSHC 2022 after battling past Charleville in Mallow last Sunday afternoon.

The city side came into the tie as favourites to progress; however, like St Finbarr’s and Sarsfields before them, they found the Avondhu side were far from the easy test many had predicted.

Instead, Blackrock, like the other two sides, had to battle all the way to the finish to get something from the game.

Rockies manager Louis Mulqueen was still in something of a state of shock when he spoke to The Echo moments after Nathan Wall blew the final whistle but gathered his thoughts quickly to identify just what his side had achieved on the day.

“It was a do-or-die occasion for both teams,” said the manager as the players and management sought out their respective opponents for the customary few words.

“That is the unfortunate thing about the new format but for the neutral, it must have been amazing.

“Both teams had something to play for — it was point for point throughout and at the end we just got the edge.

“I am so proud of our lads.

John O'Sullivan, Blackrock, help up in this clash with Jack Meade, Charleville. Picture: Dan Linehan

While the result may ultimately have gone Mulqueen’s way the start his side got was poor as nerves looked like playing a major part.

“There is something in this team. They know how to play. They want to play well but the confidence can be a factor. When it flows we can flow but at the moment the lads seem to be a bit tentative.”

Mulqueen can now look forward to a last-eight clash with Imokilly and while the manager’s stock may well be on the rise he knows that there is plenty to achieve yet, and also that things get much more difficult from this point on.

The first job I got when I came down was to get out of the group. We have now done that. Now we have the league final so now the business end starts.

“Every team that are in it from here can be considered 'big dogs' and they all want to win it.

“We have to improve if we are to compete from here on in because I would say we are probably considered one of the lower elements left in the competition. So for us, it has to get better from here.”

Mulqueen’s side had to dig deep for this result after trailing for almost all of the first 59 minutes — now he will need to get his side going from the first whistle — a start like they got against Charleville won’t cut the mustard from here on in.