Colin Healy: Cork City players fully focused on the league from here

CORK City manager Colin Healy said his side were beaten by the better team after they were eliminated from the Extra.ie FAI Cup by Derry City.

There were two major talking points in the game that aided the Candystripes’ victory. First, the penalty decision that led to Derry going in front, and secondly the sending-off of City striker Ruairí Keating after a clash with Mark Connolly. Healy had few complaints over the referee’s decision to award the penalty, but disagreed with the red card.

“Derry deserved to go through,” he said. “They were a better team than us. They are a serious team and they have got quality all over the pitch. I made a few changes tonight. I didn’t want to risk any players, especially on the astro. So we gave some lads a bit of game time. But we were beaten by a very good football team.

“The only thing I will say is that we have got a very young team. We have got young players. Derry had a lot of experience in their side. Players like Patching and McEleney have been around a long time and have a lot of experience.

QUALITY

“McEleney is a top player. He is very good on the ball. He has good vision, and does bring that experience, but they have experience throughout the team. It showed the lads what it is like in the Premier Division. We are trying to get into the Premier Division, and it was a good game for us, but they are a very good side.

“I think it is a penalty. I think Jimmy Corcoran should have come out with his hands. But he made a decision, and these things happen.

“Ryan Graydon makes a very good run in behind our centre-back. Jimmy comes out with his head, and like I said, I thought he should have come out and used his hands, so it was a penalty. I’m going to be honest about it.

“I don’t think it is a sending-off. I’ve seen a number of different views of it. It’s definitely not a sending-off. He’s not stamped on him.

Keats has gone up for the ball with their player. The Derry player has fallen to the floor and Keats has tried not to stamp on him and he’s gone to the side of him. It wasn’t a sending-off.”

The game also saw Gordon Walker make his first start since breaking his leg in pre-season, and Healy was happy with his contribution on the night.

“It was good to see him back,” he said. “Obviously it was a tough test for him being up against a very good player in Michael Duffy. He has come back from a serious leg injury and it is credit to him to come back so quickly. I thought he did very well He was excellent for us last year and it is great to see him back.”

Derry's Diallo celebrates scoring with Patrick McEleney. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Longford Town are next for City at Turner’s Cross, and Healy has no concerns about how his players will react.

“The players will be ready for the Longford game,” he said.

“They know what to do. They have put themselves in a great position with their performances. Just because they got beat by a very, very good Derry team, it’s not going to harm the boys’ confidence. We will get ready for Longford the same as we have for every other game all season.”