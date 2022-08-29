Cork City won't read much into Derry defeat, the league is within their grasp

CORK City’s FAI cup run ended on Friday evening as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to premier side Derry at the Brandywell.

It was a result I suppose most of us expected but Colin Healy’s starting 11 was a bit of a surprise.

Earlier in the week, Healy stated that it was a game he was going out to win but six changes to his starting X1 from last Friday's league game against Cobh Ramblers didn’t suggest the same.

While it was no disrespect to the players that started, they just weren’t Healy’s usual starters. He used the game as an opportunity to give players some game time.

Would I argue with that? Certainly not.

There were plenty of better teams left in the cup competition and I think City probably had the toughest draw of the lot having to travel north and therefore not expecting a result, the option to rest players and give others game time, was the correct decision.

While the difference between Premier and First Division standards was very evident throughout the game, I think it’s fair to say City did ok.

Yes, they created very little but defensively they did well. And at spells, they dominated possession in particular just after the dismissal of Ruairí Keating.

It was great to see Gordon Walker get a start after missing most of the season having suffered a broken leg.

Others to come into the starting lineup were Jimmy Corcoran, Matt Serbly, Barry Coffey, Dylan McGlade and Kevin O’Connor.

DEPTH

It’s great for Healy to have such a strong panel available to him for the remainder of the season.

Last Friday's game got off to a bad start when they conceded early on through a penalty when Corcoran took down a Derry player. They settled soon after, however they were under pressure the entire game.

Things got worse as they were reduced to 10 men when Keating was shown a straight red for what looked to be accidental contact.

The home side's lead was doubled in the second half with a well-taken goal from Sadou Diallo, nothing more than they deserved really. And from here City just battled hard to keep the score at bay.

It was a good night in terms of giving lads game time and now Healy can turn his attention back to the league where they will meet Longford on Friday night in Turner's Cross.

It’s the last run with six games to go in the league so let’s hope there will be huge support once again on Friday night.