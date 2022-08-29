Dungourney push on in second half to reach knockout stage

A good third quarter helped Dungourney to victory over Aghabullogue in the Co-op SuperStores Cork IAHC on Saturday, securing third place in Group B of the competition.

With Cloughduv having secured top spot in the group, this was a winner-take-all tie.

At Páirc Uí Rinn, James Ahern’s second-minute goal put the East Cork side into a lead they would never lose at any stage, with Jack Leahy, Shane Hegarty and Ryan Denny all on target as they retired with a 1-10 to 0-10 lead.

While Matthew Bradley – Aghabullogue’s main scorer, along with Shane Tarrant – did have the first point of the second half, Leahy replied and Denny had four points as they moved into a 1-15 to 0-13 lead. As injury time began, Dungourney led by 1-19 to 0-16, with David Thompson’s late goal for Aghabullogue just a consolation.

Dungourney will face Midleton in an all-Imokilly quarter-final after the Magpies beat Blackrock by 2-20 to 0-25 in Group A in Carrigtwohill. Paul Connaughton and Mickey Finn got the goals for the winners.

Cloughduv’s 3-22 to 2-9 win over Douglas in Brinny meant that they took the direct route to the semi-finals. Two of the Muskerry side’s goals came from Aidan Murphy while Stephen O’Donoghue accounted for 1-3. Douglas’s goals were scored by Conor O’Donovan and Richard Murphy. The city side, having lost their three group games, will take on Meelin in the relegation play-offs.

Group C winners Sarsfields will also compete in the semi-finals after they came out on top in their group decider against Kildorrery.

Both sides had recorded two wins prior to Saturday’s clash and so qualification was assured regardless of what happened in Fermoy. Sars had a great start, with Rory O’Brien scoring two goals and Patrick O’Driscoll netting a penalty. Luke Kearney’s goal meant that Kildorrery were somewhat closer by half-time, 3-6 to 1-5 the interval score, and another goal from Davy Kelly meant that the North Cork side drew level during the second half only for Sars to triumph by 3-10 to 2-11.

Kildorrery’s quarter-final opponents will be Lisgoold, who finished top of Group A. Cathal Hickey and Liam O’Shea were the primary scorers for last year’s Lower IHC winners as they beat Aghada by 0-20 to 0-12 in Cloyne. William Leahy was Aghada’s scorer-in-chief.

Thomas Horgan, Shane Duggan, and David O’Neill had goals for Mayfield as they beat Meelin by 3-21 to 3-13 in the other game in Group C. James Forrest netted twice for Meelin while Michael McCauliffe also raised a green flag.

In the Premier JHC, last year’s beaten finalists Kilbrittain and the 2021 junior A champions Ballygiblin are the two sides who advanced to the semi-finals are maintaining their 100 percent records.

On Friday night, goals from Philip Wall (two) and Mark Hickey gave Kilbrittain a 3-15 to 2-11 win over neighbours Barryroe in Ballinspittle, rounding off a perfect Group A record.

The other qualifiers from that section were Milford, 2-18 to 0-15 winners over St Finbarr’s in Kanturk. Anthony Watson and Henry O’Gorman got the goals for the North Cork side, with much of the Barrs output coming from Bill O’Connell. The city side must now take on Dripsey in the relegation play-off.

Ballygiblin made it three from three in Group B with a 0-19 to 0-16 victory over Argideen Rangers in Riverstown. Joseph O’Sullivan and Shane Beston were to the fore in this meeting of two sides who had already progressed – runners-up Argideen will meet Russell Rovers in the quarter-finals.

Rovers – the 2020 finalists, who had to take part in the relegation play-off last year, beating Grenagh – finished top of Group C after getting the better of Tracton by 1-17 to 1-12 in Caherlag. Ruairí Cummins netted for the Shanagarry/Ballycotton side, with Kevin Moynihan, Josh Beausang and Brian Hartnett also among the scores. Michael O’Sullivan got the goal for Tracton, who play Milford in the quarter-finals.

In the other Group C game, Ballygarvan beat Dripsey by 2-22 to 4-12. Ray O’Halloran got both goals for the south-east side to confirm third place and condemn Dripsey to the relegation decider.

IAHC – Quarter-finals: Lisgoold v Kildorrery, Midleton v Dungourney

Semi-finals: Sarsfields v Midleton/Dungourney, Cloughduv v Lisgoold/Kildorrery

Relegation play-off: Douglas v Meelin

Premier JHC – Quarter-finals: Russell Rovers v Argideen Rangers, Milford v Tracton

Semi-finals: Kilbrittain v Milford/Tracton, Ballygiblin v Russell Rovers/Argideen Rangers

Relegation play-off: St Finbarr’s v Dripsey