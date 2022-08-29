SAHC: Break until last four serves dual club Fermoy well

A DUAL club came into focus again at the weekend.

In this case, Fermoy. Battling on two fronts, they were delighted with their direct passage to the Cork SAHC semi-final following their three-point victory over Mallow. They topped Group A with three wins from three. Newcestown and Cloyne also accounted for.

“Since this format came in, we won one game each year and just about did enough to survive,” said manager Trevor Grumbridge.

“The lads were determined this year there was more in them and to shoot higher. To survive is fine, but if you are training all year, you want to progress and you want to be in the mix come September and October. We are out of the group now, which we are really pleased with. We are over the moon.

“When the group was drawn out, people would have seen Newcestown as the top dogs because they did so well in previous years. But it just shows every year is different,” Grumbridge said.

He added: “Against Mallow, it is always tough. Mallow and Fermoy in Castletownroche is what we are reared on and what they are reared on. We came out on top this time, it could be Mallow the next time.”

The break until the last four is both welcome and advantageous.

“It will benefit us massively. And hopefully benefit the footballers as well next week. We have a big game against Knocknagree.

They are all dual players, there is nobody who doesn’t play football. We will reassess then; where we are with both codes.”

It was their stirring second-half display, built on a strong defence, got them over the line.

“We were a bit nervous and a bit tentative on the ball. In the second half, when we ran at Mallow, we have very fast and mobile players, we got some lovely scores. We had plenty of wides as well!

“Shane Aherne played inside from the start and then came out wing-forward. All the forwards are comfortable in all positions. Shane had to come off, he suffers with hamstrings and groin injuries. He is a real top-player for us. Hopefully we can get him right.

SAVED

“Special mention for our goalkeeper Jason Condon who made two great saves at vital times. Especially in the first half when we weren’t playing well. He is very brave. He is a big man so once he comes out, it is hard enough get past him.

“From the off, I thought our full-back line was outstanding, Eoin Clancy, Jack Scannell, and Greg Lardner were brilliant. Sean Shanahan came in at the end. James O’Sullivan as well. Peter Murphy, Adam Creed and Darragh O’Carroll, who is one of the best centre-backs in the county.”