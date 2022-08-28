CWSSL: Double delight for Douglas Hall after hitting Wilton for six

Douglas Hall 6 Wilton United 2

DOUGLAS HALL had a convincing win over Wilton United in the Steve Quinn Cup final on Saturday evening in St Colman's Park to secure the double.

As always this was a hard-fought game between two physical sides that there is very rarely much between them. But it was Douglas Hall who were the better side as they were that more clinical with their chances and they always looked dangerous going forward.

Douglas Hall will be thrilled with the win as they completed the season with a league and cup double. They had some excellent performances from Emma McCarthy and Kadie Lambe who were superb at the back while Maggie Duncliffe and Rebecca Walsh combined brilliantly in midfield.

The pace of Alison O’Connell and Aoibhe Noonan had the Wilton United defence under a lot of pressure over the 90 minutes.

Wilton will be disappointed with their own performance as they never really dominated at any stage. They did however have some notable displays from Lydia Looney, Ava Ronan and Kathleen O’Brien who was superb at the back for her side.

Douglas Hall opened then scoring when Alison O’Connell got on the end of a superb ball by Maggie Duncliffe.

Wilton should have equalised when Kathleen O’Brien put a great ball over the Hall defence to Caithlin O’Sullivan was denied by a superb save by Tracey Kiely.

Douglas Hall doubled their lead when O’Connell scored another cracker from 12 yards.

Just on the stroke of half-time Wilton pulled a goal back when Ava Ronan scored from the penalty spot to leave the Hall with a slender but deserved 2-1 advantage at the break.

In the 47th minute, Wilton were level when Kathleen O’Brien scored a cracker of a free kick from 35 yards.

Douglas Hall regained the lead in the 51st minute when Aoibhe Noonan pounced from close range and a few minutes later Noonan scored again at the back post to give her side a commanding two-goal advantage.

Douglas Hall wrapped up this final in the closing stages when Rebecca Walsh and Megan Dennehy found the target.

WILTON UNITED: Ailbhe Moloney, Grace O’Driscoll, Niamh O’Regan, Amy Gettings, Zoe Murphy, Emma O’Connor, Lydia Looney, Barbara O’Connell, Caithlin O’Sullivan, Ava Ronan, Ali Ashley, Liz O’Connor, Laura Lynch, Kathleen O’Brien, Robyn Murphy.

DOUGLAS HALL: Tracey Kiely, Ciara Desmond, Kadie Lambe, Emma Mc Carthy, Carissa Murphy, Maggie Duncliffe, Amy McCarthy, Rebecca Walsh, Kara Lacey, Aoibhe Noonan, Alison O’Connell, Sharon Ring, Laura Cooney, Claire Looney, Megan Dennehy.

Referee: John Corcoran