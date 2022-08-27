Cork Camogie: Cloughduv keep up good form with victory over Newcestown

Cloughduv 2-15 Newcestown 0-5

A COMFORTABLE win for Cloughduv in the SE Systems Cork Senior Championship tie in Coachford on Saturday afternoon to give them two wins from two.

Any hopes Newcestown had of getting something from the game were gone within nine minutes of the second half where the accuracy of Lisa Lynch from frees (3) and 1-1 from the industrious Niamh McNabola gave Cloughduv a 2-9 to 0-3 lead.

An even battle outfield in the opening half, Cloughduv’s support play up front particularly between Rachel Hurley, Niamh McNabola and Niamh O’Leary saw them capitalise more than their opponents to lead 1-4 to 0-1 after 20 minutes. Lisa Lynch got Cloughduv off the mark on two minutes with a well-worked goal.

A crafty O’Leary pass found Aoife Barry Murphy whose strike was blocked by keeper Orla Dineen for Lynch to tap home. Another Lynch point five minutes later before a Ciara O’Sullivan free got Newcestown’s first point on nine minutes. Then three good Rachel Hurley points gave Cloughduv a six-point cushion.

Newcestown were making intermittent attacks but weren’t getting the return. As they began to advance more, they were denied an Aoife O’Sullivan goal by a brilliant Ciara O’Leary point-blank save. On 27 minutes O’Leary made another great save denying Ciara Ahearne which must have frustrated Newcestown.

Defensively Cloughduv were doing well with Julie Verling, Laura Bateman and Aisling Kelleher breaking out with good ball. Ciara O’Sullivan and Ciara Ahearne were working hard for Newcestown. Cloughduv led by 1-5 to 0-2 at the short whistle and but for the two O’Leary saves the game could have been level.

Newcestown’s efforts, which failed to count on the scoreboard, took a lot out of them in the intense heat. As the game wore on Cloughduv were on top in most areas. Amy Sheppard came on for Niamh O’Leary at halftime and had a good thirty minutes.

Niamh McNabola was a thorn in Newcestown’s side for the afternoon, her goal well taken after being allowed advantage, and Rachel Hurley was playing deeper and winning good ball. Defensively Cloughduv withstood anything Newcestown threw at them and with minutes to go again O’Leary got a touch to a goalmouth scramble to deny them.

Briege Corkery was introduced with about 10 minutes remaining and hasn’t lost her touch with two good points.

The game was stop-start with too many 'throw-ins' but that won’t worry Cloughduv. They’ve two good wins from two and that will give them confidence ahead of their third-round clash with Sarsfields.

Scorers for Cloughduv: L Lynch 1-5 (0-4 f), N McNabola 1-4, R Hurley 0-3, B Corkery 0-2, A Sheppard 0-1.

Newcestown: C O’Sullivan 0-2 f, C Ahearne 0-2, G Ryan 0-1 f.

CLOUGHDUV: C O’Leary; A Buckley, L Buttimer, J Verling; L Bateman, A Kelleher, A Corkery; A Barry Murphy, C Hughes; R Hurley, M Corkery, N McNabola; C Sheppard, N O’Leary, L Lynch.

Subs: A Sheppard for N O’Leary (h-t), B Corkery for C Sheppard (55).

NEWCESTOWN: O Dineen; A Wilson, A O’Sullivan, S Kelleher; R Hallahan, C Kingston, M Kenneally; M O’Donovan, E Murphy; C Ahearne, C O’Sullivan, G Ryan; A O’Sullivan, A O’Donovan, M Lynch.

Subs: C O’Toole for M Lynch (40), A Buckley for A Wilson (45).

Referee: Adam Cummins (Sliabh Rua).