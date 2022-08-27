Cork Camogie: Ruthless St Finbarr's too slick for Éire Óg

St Finbarr’s 3-23 Éire Óg 0-7

ST Finbarr’s were in control throughout this SE Systems Senior Championship clash in Castle Road.

Éire Óg battled hard but they were unable to match their opponents who were stronger in all sectors.

From the throw-in they scored, through Hannah O'Leary, who transferred from Ballincollig this season, and while Ciara Beechinor replied for Éire Óg, against the wind they had a job on their hands trying to contain the pace of Orlaith Cahalane and Ella Wigginton Barrett.

Cahalane scored, followed by a long-ranger from Sorcha McCartan.

Aoife O'Callaghan responded but with Meabh Cahalane, Ciara Golden and Aoife O'Neill dominant, the Barrs defence gave away very little.

Gaining a grip around the middle the Blues picked off points and five in a row without reply had them in the driving seat at the end of the opening quarter.

Beechinor scored again for Éire Óg but a Keeva McCarthy point and three in a row from Eimear Hurley left them a mountain to climb even before an Eimear Hurley goal on 20 nine minutes put St Finbarr’s 12 points in front.

Margaret Herlihy converted an Éire Óg free before the break as the Blues led 1-12 to 0-4.

Well in control, the favourites continued to call the shots all through the second half.

This despite the huge effort from an Éire Óg team that never left their heads drop.

Cahalane, O'Leary and Wigginton Barrett slotted over four points before Emma Cleary had one for Éire Óg.

Two goals in as many minutes from Emma Olden and Nicole Olden effectively killed of the game as the Blues ran out extremely comfortable winners and with two successive victories are clearly one of the contenders for Seandún's title.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: A Hurley 1-6, O Cahalane 0-7 (0-2 f, 0-1 45), E Olden 1-2, N Olden 1-0, E Wigginton Barrett, S McCartan, H O'Leary 0-2 each, K McCarthy 0-2 (0-1 45).

Éire Óg: M Herlihy 0-2 (0-1 f), C Beechinor 0-2, A O'Callaghan, L Cleary, M Gleeson 0-1 each.

St FINBARR’S: C Hurley; A O'Neill, A Egan, G Cahalane; I Keegan, M Cahalane, C Golden; A Shannon, S McCartan; K McCarthy, E Wigginton Barrett, H O'Leary; E Hurley, E Olden, O Cahalane.

Subs: L O'Connell for I Keegan (38), C Laverty for A Shannon (40), N Olden for K McCarthy (40).

ÉIRE ÓG: R Murray; E Buckley, F Murphy, R Murphy; O Lynch, R Sheehan, ME Desmond; A O'Callaghan, A McSweeney; C Beechinor, I Sheehan, L Cleary; M Gleeson, M Herlihy, O Beechinor.

Subs: C Henchy for O Lynch (40), O Lynch for R Murphy (inj 57).

Referee: Niall O'Neill (Midleton).